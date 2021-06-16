What we’ve learned so far: As I wrote last week, pragmatism is the biggest winner of the 2021 campaign season. The major parties ignored their more vocal wings and picked candidates who represent the broad centers in both. It’s a bit like the statewide races in 2017, in which establishment favorites Ralph Northam (D) and Ed Gillespie (R) led their respective tickets. We know how that ended: Northam’s comfortable victory foreshadowed the Democratic resurgence that was capped in 2019 with the party winning trifecta control of state government.