“His response was nothing,” Fanone said. “He turned away from me, pulled out his cellphone and started thumbing through the apps.”

Fanone said Clyde turned on the camera app but did not point the phone in his direction. Fanone said he believes Clyde was trying to record audio of the encounter.

“After that, I just simply stood there,” Fanone said.

He said Clyde bolted when the doors opened.