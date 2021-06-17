It was always a questionable assertion, even if it made some logical sense. But in the political situation President Biden now finds himself in, getting caught trying won’t be nearly enough. There will be no partial credit. He’ll either succeed dramatically, or fail spectacularly.
As it is, Biden is struggling to get credit for the things he succeeds at. He’s unlikely to get credit for something he tries but fails to do.
When he signed a massive covid relief bill just seven weeks into his presidency, it was a huge victory of the kind presidents point to for years: strong government action addressing the most urgent crisis facing the country, delivering benefits to every corner of the land. Three months later, his second legislative priority — infrastructure — seems to be dragging on interminably.
The latest development is that a bipartisan group of senators is homing in on a package about half the size of what Biden had initially proposed, one that gets much of its funding by redirecting unspent money from elsewhere. There are still differences about what to include and how to pay for it, and there’s no guarantee that the more liberal Democrats in both houses — who want a much broader bill — will go along.
And since Republicans will always be influenced by the fact that their political interests lie in the Biden administration being seen as a failure, there’s good reason to believe that even if 10 Republicans are participating in these negotiations today, when the moment comes at least some of them will vote against any compromise, making it impossible for the bill to overcome their own party’s filibuster.
Which would leave reconciliation — which only requires a simple majority in the Senate — as the only option to pass a bill. But that’s no sure thing, either, since Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has repeatedly expressed his desire to avoid it.
In other words, it’s possible that the entire infrastructure effort will collapse like a rotting bridge. If that happens, the Biden presidency might not recover.
That’s because looming over everything is the date of Nov. 8, 2022, when the midterm elections take place. If historical precedent holds, Democrats will lose the House and perhaps the Senate as well. As Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) recently put it, “I want to make Joe Biden a one-half-term president,” and that is the goal of the entire GOP.
It’s not just about politics; it’s about policy as well, the substantive things Democrats and Republicans want and don’t want to happen. Because there are two main scenarios that could unfold before November 2022.
In the one Democrats want to see, Biden manages to pass significant legislation through Congress — infrastructure now, followed by other bills — which brings tangible benefits to large numbers of Americans, who understand that it happened because of the president and his party. Meanwhile, the economy continues a robust recovery and the pandemic recedes to the point where we’re leading the kind of life we remember.
Because of all that, the Democrats suffer few losses and hold on to Congress, which enables Biden to pass even more legislation in the final two years of his term, along with continuing to staff the executive branch and appoint liberal judges to the bench.
In the scenario Republicans want to see, the infrastructure bill fails, Democrats can’t even agree on passing it through reconciliation, and little gets done this year or next year. Meanwhile, they work their base into a frenzy with phantoms of “critical race theory” and “cancel culture,” and while that base turns out in 2022, voters in the middle either vote for change or just stay home.
Republicans then take control of both houses, stop all significant legislation, and refuse to allow Biden to fill any judicial vacancies, as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has already made clear he would do as majority leader. Biden’s presidency becomes a failure in almost every way.
It’s important to understand that Republicans don’t need any Democratic catastrophe to take back control of Congress. All they need is for things not to go too well for Biden.
We can see danger signs already: While Biden’s proposals are popular, his approval rating is good but not great, and Congress’s numbers are falling fast.
So above all, Democrats need to deliver — and keep delivering, over and over, all the way to November 2022. Or they’ll lose the opportunity to do anything in 2023 and 2024.
The deck is stacked in favor of the opposition, and Biden has very little margin for error. And what if Biden does “get caught trying”? That won’t help matters in the least.
