Here are four ways this can be accomplished: First, Congress needs to appropriate sufficient funding to ensure competitive salaries for the FDA’s workforce, adequate staffing and greater resources for non-premarket evaluation activities. Second, leadership across all levels must commit to maintaining its independence in regulating treatments, including by making any meetings between companies and the agency public. Third, FDA leadership must champion strong evidentiary standards for all approvals, expedited or standard, relying on the analyses of its own scientists and the recommendations of its expert advisory committees to make decisions. Finally, the FDA must commit to publishing full documentation of its internal discussions about approvals in its so-called approval packages, as is required by law.