Third, groups such as Protect Democracy have ginned up opposition to the phony audit in Arizona. “Protect Democracy sent a demand letter to Cyber Ninjas and its subcontractors who are running the so-called election ‘audit’ in Maricopa County which highlights the various federal and state laws that the companies would likely violate if they move forward with the proposed audit,” the group reports. “Separately, as a follow up, Protect Democracy also sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice requesting the deployment of federal election monitors to the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum where Cyber Ninjas is conducting the first part of its ‘audit.’ ” As Garland disclosed, the Justice Department then sent its own letter. Likely in response to these efforts, Arizona Republicans have ceased efforts to go door-to-door to interrogate Maricopa residents about their votes.