In the executive branch, Attorney General Merrick Garland gave a nice speech, wrote a letter to the Arizona Republicans’ fraudulent recount operators and promises to hire more lawyers. But there is no comprehensive investigation that we know of to expose wrongdoing in the 2020 election and aftermath, aside from rounding up the specific participants in the Jan. 6 insurrection. The Justice Department also has yet to file lawsuits, as private litigants have, to challenge state laws creating obstacles to voting. We should be modest in our expectations about what the DOJ will do to defend the right to vote.
If the executive and legislative branches are essentially paralyzed or insufficient to the task, what is left? Outside of Washington, there are more promising signs of a vigorous operation to defend voting rights.
First, numerous voting rights groups with expert legal staffs and with help from private counsel such as veteran election lawyer Marc Elias, have launched a full-throated legal attack against new voting laws in multiple states (including Georgia, Florida, Arkansas and South Carolina) that were based on the “big lie” of a stolen election and designed to make it harder to vote.
Second, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee on Tuesday announced “plans to invest $10 million in voter protection efforts ahead of the 2022 midterm elections … [building] on earlier investments by other Democratic organizations. Priorities USA, a top Democratic super PAC, invested $50 million in voting rights work over the last four years and plans to continue the investment into 2022,” CNN reported. The plans aim to educate voters, challenge state legislation and embed voting organizers. (Stacey Abrams’s Fair Fight demonstrated the effectiveness of on-the-ground organizing initiated long before voting begins.)
Third, groups such as Protect Democracy have ginned up opposition to the phony audit in Arizona. “Protect Democracy sent a demand letter to Cyber Ninjas and its subcontractors who are running the so-called election ‘audit’ in Maricopa County which highlights the various federal and state laws that the companies would likely violate if they move forward with the proposed audit,” the group reports. “Separately, as a follow up, Protect Democracy also sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice requesting the deployment of federal election monitors to the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum where Cyber Ninjas is conducting the first part of its ‘audit.’ ” As Garland disclosed, the Justice Department then sent its own letter. Likely in response to these efforts, Arizona Republicans have ceased efforts to go door-to-door to interrogate Maricopa residents about their votes.
To her credit, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) also denounced the fake audit:
And fourth, opposition from state Democratic legislators with occasional support from business groups have rebuffed the worst of the suppression measures. In Texas, the Democrats’ walkout at the end of the legislative session stymied progress on Senate Bill 7 and sent Republicans back-peddling (e.g., claiming language that limited Sunday voting, a critical part of Black churches’ get-out-the-vote operations, was really the result of a “typo.”)
On Wednesday, Vice President Harris met with a group of Texas Democrats, lauding them as “courageous leaders and American patriots.” She vowed, “We will do everything in our power as an administration to lift up the voices of those who seek to preserve the rights of the future. We’re not telling people how to vote. And frankly, this is not a Democratic or a Republican issue. This is an American issue.” Perhaps her visible support will help light a fire under Garland to start challenging voter suppression bills in court.
If we are expecting a dramatic stroke from the federal government to secure voting rights, we are likely to be disappointed. However, many other, less visible efforts at the state level may mitigate or even paralyze some voting suppression efforts. It is a tragedy that these efforts in large part must rely on private activity. At least they recognize the urgency of the moment.
Ultimately, however, success in defeating voter suppression requires defeating the party that has turned anti-democratic at the polls in 2022 and 2024. Democrats would be wise to put democracy on the ballot with an effective message to voters: Don’t let politicians stop you from voting them out!
