Fuqua’s “Equalizer” films and his “Magnificent Seven” remake have a similar thematic underpinning. But I love “Tears of the Sun” because, in addition to being a taut, well-acted action-chase movie, it is almost painfully earnest. This is a film, after all, that closes with a title card citing Edmund Burke: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” It feels like a cinematic counterpart to Samantha Power’s “A Problem From Hell,” the section of which on Rwanda ended by suggesting “one mechanism for altering the calculus of U.S. leaders would be to make them publicly or professionally accountable for inaction.”