Watching this debate over the past year, I have reluctantly come to agree with those calling for disbanding or abolishing existing U.S. police departments and starting over. We need a total rethinking of policing and urban policy in cities across the country. And that’s why I’m closely following the candidacy of Maya Wiley in the June 22 Democratic primary for New York City mayor. Wiley is proposing the kinds of policies that we need in cities across the country.
Wiley would be the first-ever female mayor of New York, but otherwise, she has a fairly typical background for a Democratic candidate for a major office: degrees from Dartmouth and Columbia; stints as a federal prosecutor, civil rights lawyer, nonprofit executive and college professor. But Wiley has leaned into the ethos of last year’s protests in a way that most Democratic politicians have not. One of her central campaign themes is making clear that the New York City Police Department is accountable to the public and elected officials, not the other way around. She wants to reallocate $1 billion of the NYPD’s $5 billion budget to programs that would help lower-income people, keep the department’s head count from growing beyond the current 36,000 and choose as police commissioner a civilian instead of an ex- or current officer. Wiley told journalist Anand Giridharadas: “It is incumbent upon the mayor to say … ‘You work for me.'”
Wiley wouldn’t go as far as some advocates for policing changes might like. But her call to reimagine policing is still crucial, particularly given the backlash to last year’s activism. It’s unsurprising that Republicans have taken a reactionary stance. But there has been a backlash from Democrats, too. National Democrats, ever eager to shift accountability from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other party leaders who have remained in power despite middling electoral success, have blamed Black Lives Matter and “defund the police” rhetoric for the party’s weak showing in the fall’s House elections. (In fact, there is little evidence that a backlash to the defund movement was a major factor.) And amid an increase in murder rates in New York, two of Wiley’s main rivals — front-runner Eric Adams, who is the Brooklyn borough president, and onetime presidential candidate Andrew Yang — have campaigned on rhetoric about crime that borders on fear-mongering. (Kathryn Garcia, another top candidate, has embraced police reforms that are less ambitious than Wiley’s.)
The increased murder rates in New York and other cities must be addressed. But crime is always a complicated story — homicide rates went up in New York and other cities, but rates of many other crimes did not. Many experts argue that the disruption from covid-19, increased gun purchases and other factors could have caused the increase, and rates are nowhere near the levels of the late 1980s and early 1990s. As for the influence of the defund movement? Murder rates have gone up even in cities where no one is really talking about major police reforms and few cities have cut much police funding.
In fact, murder rates that are rising even in places with huge law-enforcement budgets should be seen as evidence that reducing crime isn’t all about policing. The push to cut funding from police isn’t a push to ignore crime. It’s a push to consider other strategies — to fully fund the people and to address root causes of violence. Communities that are better resourced in jobs, parks, schools and mental-health services may have less crime. And police departments with less funding and power could focus on the major crimes like murder instead of the stop-and-frisks, unjustified traffic stops, attacks on protesters and other forms of over-policing that disproportionately affect people of color.
It’s not just about changing policing, however, but also changing the mindset that encourages massive police budgets and harsh tactics. Too many U.S. mayors focus (and spend) heavily on bringing sports franchises, businesses and upper-income people to their cities, both because those things seem prestigious and because some of the economic benefits do sometimes trickle down to lower-income people. This often entails telegraphing that their downtowns are “safe” (for White people) in part with a large police budget. We need to rebalance urban policy in the United States so that we are less obsessed with restaurants and hotels that serve only a small, upper-income set and more obsessed with the lives of everyone in our cities.
Mayors in cities like St. Louis, Newark and Ithaca, N.Y., are already pushing in this direction. Adams, Garcia and Yang are open to some of these changes, too. But having the mayor of our largest city fully on this path would be a game-changer. A Wiley victory could be an important step in turning last year’s racial reckoning into real racial progress in America.
