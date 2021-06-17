Wiley would be the first-ever female mayor of New York, but otherwise, she has a fairly typical background for a Democratic candidate for a major office: degrees from Dartmouth and Columbia; stints as a federal prosecutor, civil rights lawyer, nonprofit executive and college professor. But Wiley has leaned into the ethos of last year’s protests in a way that most Democratic politicians have not. One of her central campaign themes is making clear that the New York City Police Department is accountable to the public and elected officials, not the other way around. She wants to reallocate $1 billion of the NYPD’s $5 billion budget to programs that would help lower-income people, keep the department’s head count from growing beyond the current 36,000 and choose as police commissioner a civilian instead of an ex- or current officer. Wiley told journalist Anand Giridharadas: “It is incumbent upon the mayor to say … ‘You work for me.'”