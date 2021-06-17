Shortly after midnight on June 5, Nigerians across the country realized they couldn’t access Twitter. This came roughly three hours after the government issued an indefinite suspension of the platform, which was announced via the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Information and Culture. The thread claimed the sudden ban was because of unspecified activities on the platform that were deemed “capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.”
But Nigerians understand this is simply a smokescreen for the government’s real intentions. Days before the ban, Twitter deleted a tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari for violating its policies by using threatening language in response to a commotion in the country’s southeast. Thus, the immediate Twitter suspension appears as nothing but a hissy fit — a childish tantrum exposing the president’s thin skin and authoritarian streak.
Indeed, the ban silences citizens who have found their voice through social media and used it as a means to hold the leadership accountable. By some warped reasoning, the president and his government seem to believe that Twitter stifled his right to free speech, and their response is to stifle ours.
The harm this ban poses cannot be understated. “Books and all forms of writing have always been objects of terror to those who seek to suppress the truth,” as Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka once wrote. And if there’s anything the Nigerian government knows far too well, it’s suppression of the truth. During the #EndSARS protests last October, the government repressed crucial information and concealed appalling details about attacks on citizens, even going as far as releasing a set of guidelines stipulating how traditional media outlets were to cover the protests. Social media platforms such as Twitter and other digital outlets became the main avenues to obtain real-time updates and unfiltered information.
In the 2021 World Press Freedom Index ranking, Nigeria places 120th out of 180. Nigeria has a long, brutal history of media suppression — characterized by intimidation, violence and persecution of the press. Buhari served as military head of state from 1983 to 1985, leading a dictatorship intent on silencing journalists: During his regime, the military shut down Punch, a Lagos-based publication, numerous times and arrested its editors.
Even in the years following Buhari’s tenure as military head of state, Nigerian journalists were subject to state-imposed violence. In 1986, Dele Giwa, a magazine editor, was assassinated after criticizing military leader Ibrahim Babangida’s administration. In 1995, dictator Sani Abacha executed Ken Saro-Wiwa, an activist and television producer, on treason charges. In 2006, under the rule of President Olusegun Obasanjo, journalists Gbenga Aruleba and Rotimi Durojaiye were charged with sedition and imprisoned.
It’s hard to draw a defining line between the current era and the military dictatorship that existed before. Are we living in 2021 or 1984?
A few days after implementing the Twitter ban, the country’s attorney general instructed law enforcement agencies to prosecute anyone found “violating” the ban. Additionally, the National Broadcasting Commission mandated that all broadcast media outlets close their Twitter accounts or face sanctions. This infringement of press freedoms elicits a fear only a few may understand in journalists like me. Nigeria is slipping back into dictatorship. With Buhari no longer encumbered by elections — this is his second and final term — he’s shedding the cloak of pseudo-democracy and unveiling his draconian nature — one most of the Nigerian youth are too young to have witnessed or to understand.
Existing as a young person in Nigeria today is a polarizing condition. On one hand, we’re aware our generation is the one capable of enforcing the change we so desperately seek, but on the other, at what cost? More bloodshed? Young people under the age of 25 make up over 60 percent of Nigeria’s population, yet we find ourselves still at the mercy of old, incompetent systems unwilling to change.
This past weekend, Nigeria marked its annual Democracy Day, a day meant to commemorate years of rule for the people and by the people. But this year, Nigerians — both locally and in the diaspora — took to the streets to stage peaceful protests against bad governance. In Nigeria, these demonstrators were chased, harassed, beaten and arrested by Counter Terrorism Unit officers for daring to demand change.
Sometimes, living in Nigeria makes you feel as if your life isn’t yours, as authorities can make sporadic decisions as they please without facing consequences. They’re always one step ahead. This is not a democracy, and Buhari is no longer pretending that it is. It’s time we drop the pretense, too.
