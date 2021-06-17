The harm this ban poses cannot be understated. “Books and all forms of writing have always been objects of terror to those who seek to suppress the truth,” as Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka once wrote. And if there’s anything the Nigerian government knows far too well, it’s suppression of the truth. During the #EndSARS protests last October, the government repressed crucial information and concealed appalling details about attacks on citizens, even going as far as releasing a set of guidelines stipulating how traditional media outlets were to cover the protests. Social media platforms such as Twitter and other digital outlets became the main avenues to obtain real-time updates and unfiltered information.