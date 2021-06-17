You might wonder: Why focus on the Medicaid coverage gap, rather than lowering the Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 60? Yes, lowering the Medicare age would help some people newly gain insurance. But 92 percent of the population in that 60-to-64 age range already have insurance, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Those in the Medicaid coverage gap — whether they’re old or young — almost by definition don’t. So you’re “not getting that much juice for the squeeze,” as University of Michigan law professor Nicholas Bagley put it.