My critique boiled down to four main points: First, I doubted we would improve our overly complex, balkanized health-care system with yet another major program that would make it even more complicated. Second, I feared committing more than $100 billion to new spending every year, at a time when we hadn’t even figured out how to pay for existing entitlement programs. Third, I worried that having the government subsidize even more of our medical bills would lead to price pressure, particularly on pharmaceuticals and medical devices, which in turn would reduce incentives for innovation. And fourth, I simply didn’t believe many of the claims supporters were making — explicitly or implicitly — about Obamacare dramatically reducing health-care costs or bankruptcies or infant mortality, or improving life spans.