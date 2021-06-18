Americans are billed every which way the medical industrial complex can think of, including having to pay hundreds of dollars out of pocket for the privilege of an ambulance in an emergency situation. Those concerned about the nation’s falling birthrate should consider that in 2015 women giving birth in the United States paid, on average, $4,500 out of pocket. In Finland, the cost is $60, and that includes the baby sleep box that new moms receive. Americans pay multitudes more for some of the same drugs compared with other countries’ costs, if we can access them at all — sadly, some Americans with diabetes die because they can’t afford insulin. Nor does staying in network always help with affordability. A Kaiser Family Foundation study this year found that about 1 in 6 in-network claims were initially denied by HealthCare.gov issuers.