The new case generated a total of four opinions that are, when read as a whole, a full-throated win for the free exercise clause of the First Amendment. And that victory is wrapped in a more general win, both for the idea of judicial restraint and a much-needed cease-fire in the long-running battle between many religious denominations and LGBTQ activists.
Here’s the backstory on the case:
The city of Philadelphia decided in 2018 that it would not allow the Catholic archdiocese, through its Catholic Social Services charity, to certify couples as eligible foster-care parents under its city-contracted foster-care program because the church’s doctrine holds that same-sex couples ought not to be so certified. The city has plenty of same-sex couples who are certified by other agencies and no same-sex couple has, as far as anyone knows, ever asked the diocese for an adoption certification, but the city wanted a battle on LGBTQ issues and it got one.
The city demanded that the diocese either bend its knee to Caesar or get out of the foster-care business.
The archdiocese sued to protect its believers from second-class status. The now-retired archbishop of Philadelphia, Charles J. Chaput, was not one for turning or worrying about the culture wars of the United States. The Roman Catholic Church, Christianity’s oldest denomination, has been around for two millennia, and its core doctrines on the family and sexuality are settled and well known. The Constitution demands those core doctrines and their expression in action not be penalized by the state absent hugely compelling reasons to do so.
Had the chief justice wanted only to raise the protections ringing free exercise — to the level of, say, the rights surrounding the press — he could have gathered five, and perhaps six, votes to do so. But a 9-to-0 holding of more modest reach thunders a conclusion that governments at city, state or federal levels may not punish any religious denominations for beliefs even when out of step with majority views. Those attempts will be struck down, just as every effort to censor the press or speakers of any sort fails when the government is involved in the suppression.
The outcome is this: Catholic, Protestant, Jewish, Muslim, Mormon, Hindu, Buddhist beliefs or atheist absolutism — all are equal before the law and may not be singled out and forced by the law to surrender their beliefs or practices absent a compelling reason.
Six of the justices, including Stephen G. Breyer, seem certain to want to fashion a new and comprehensive rule on religious liberty and toss out old and confusing precedents. The existing jumble of decisions has failed to make obvious the protections owed to religious believers. The chief justice probably wants more clarity as well, but he knows the value of 9 to 0 in terms of guiding officials of the country to a common consensus about tolerance of religious diversity.
He also understands how the LGBTQ community suffered terrible discrimination for years. He dissented in the case mandating same-sex marriage as the law of the land but has concurred in the inviolability of that precedent going forward. Roberts — and apparently Justices Barrett, Breyer and Kavanaugh — joined Thursday in a quiet, between-the-lines appeal to the public and its officials to lay down arms and leave believers alone.
Religious belief is protected, just like free speech and a free press. That’s the bottom line. If the court is obliged to hammer that home, it will.
