At the time, I watched all this unfold from a distance. But several years and one pandemic later, I’m ready to say that the cyclist was me. And my views of D.C.’s roads have totally changed. I once believed that with enough public understanding of the road rules and infrastructure, safety would naturally follow.
Now I believe we must totally transform our streets.
Traffic fatalities in D.C. are up this year over last year, which were up over the year before. Nationally, the rate of traffic fatalities soared during the pandemic. Provisions of a D.C. Vision Zero enhancement law that would expand speed enforcement, crosswalks and bike lanes sit unfunded. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) proposed $10 million in funding for some Vision Zero initiatives.
Lives are shattered by the current road-safety status quo, even with no loss of life.
One day, I was walking near the intersection near my home and, hearing screeching tires, turned to see a car plow violently into the side of a pickup truck, spinning it into the crosswalk, which was fortunately empty.
The driver of the car and three men from the truck in work uniforms piled out of their vehicles. The driver, a woman, asked me to help her take photos for her insurance (she had left her phone at home) and explained she had decided to turn at the last minute and hadn’t seen the truck.
A police officer arrived and tried to talk with the men, but they didn’t speak English and had no identification.
“Officer, please … this wouldn’t be known if they hadn’t been hit,” I begged. “Well, it’s known now,” the officer replied, as he called for backup.
Even with no apparent physical injuries, the violence of the crash and the snowballing chaos of its aftermath were as evident as the gasoline leaking from the truck in a slowly expanding pool.
In January, I filed a D.C. Department of Transportation Traffic Safety Assessment request for the intersection, which still lacks proven safety measures such as leading pedestrian interval light timing, but it has not yet been completed because of a backlog of requests.
One evening in February 2020, at the very start of the pandemic, I was cycling down 14th Street through Columbia Heights. I had begun using an app that lets road users map safety issues, and I stopped to document a car blocking a bike lane. As I was trying to upload a photo to the app, a teenager broke away from a group that had been chatting with the driver and grabbed my phone. I reached to grab it back.
Suddenly, seemingly out of nowhere, a police officer barreled toward us as if to tackle the teen, who ran, the officer in pursuit, leaving me in shock clutching the phone.
It later occurred to me that if the bike lane had been protected, none of us would have been in that random physical confrontation, an aggressive collision of bodies and breath, as a deadly virus spread, none of us wearing masks.
Months later, I received a call from the teen’s public defender. She asked me, as the “victim,” what I wanted the judge to consider in his sentencing. I thought of this teen, someone’s son, swept up by the system in a single impulsive moment. I explained that I thought the young man was just trying to protect the driver of the car.
I mumbled something about giving the teen opportunities to do something he cares about. Only later did I realize what I really want for that teen, cyclists, scooter riders, drivers — all of us — is a city that doesn’t pit road users against each other and shatter lives just by the way it is designed.
This budget season, the D.C. Council should fully fund all Vision Zero provisions. But that’s not enough. We must overhaul our streets to reduce speeds and make them safer for humans, no matter which mode of transportation they use. D.C. stands at a crossroads. It’s up to us which road we choose.
