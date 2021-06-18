I fled Sudan in 2007, when my daughter was just an infant and my son was two years old. My family lived in Darfur, where for several years we had witnessed violence grow into the ethnic cleansing of non-Arab people by the Sudanese government and the Janjaweed, an armed militia group. During this time, young Darfuri men started disappearing. It became too dangerous for me to stay. But the journey to safety was too difficult for my young family to take together. I had only a few precious moments with them before I fled to seek a better life for all of us.