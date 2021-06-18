We can be sure that marketing experts are, at this very moment, trying to come up with culturally appropriate fonts and uplifting music that has a funky downbeat; Somewhere a circle of ad honchos is hunched over a whiteboard, contemplating how to create a color scheme that will sizzle and pop and whisper liberty. You just know that there is a brainstorming session underway about how to create a design palette that nods affirmatively toward the mother continent of Africa, while possibly enticing all those consumers who don’t really see this as their holiday.