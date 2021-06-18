A recent law passed in Maryland offers a template for how legislatures across the country — including Congress — ought to respond to these threats to privacy and liberty. This law is one of only two statutes that regulate forensic genetic genealogy (FGG). This method grabbed public attention in 2018, when the FBI utilized it to identify and arrest the Golden State Killer, who recently pleaded guilty to a series of long-unsolved rapes and murders in California. Critics, concerned about genetic and nongenetic privacy, expressed alarm that law enforcement was commandeering genetic records shared for recreational purposes. According to a 2021 survey, more than 70 percent of U.S. respondents rated government use of consumer genetics platforms to generate investigative leads as “intrusive.” Similar majorities found the technique violated a reasonable expectation of privacy. Despite public concerns, law enforcement has been quick to embrace FGG, using it to identify or arrest a suspect in 70 violent crimes and generate investigative leads in nearly 200 cold cases in the United States — all without any meaningful constraints on this investigative technique.