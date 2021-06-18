Teachers sometimes say that in kindergarten through third grade, children learn to read, and in grades four to 12, they read to learn. Similarly, arithmetic skills learned in grades K-3 provide the foundation for future achievement in mathematics.
Third grade is an extremely important milestone. If we are to close the huge achievement gap between low-income and middle-class children, we must do whatever it takes to make sure every child in regular education is truly proficient in English and math by the end of third grade, when standardized testing begins.
Despite 50 years of Head Start and other types of pre-K, and despite Judy Centers that provide support to low-income families with preschool children, in 2019, only 43.7 percent of third-graders passed the state test in English language arts (ELA), and only a third passed the state test in math.
Most children learn by building on what they already know. A child who has heard 30 million words by age 5 is much more likely to become proficient by third grade than a child who has heard many fewer words.
Even when students are not proficient, nearly all third-graders are promoted to fourth grade and beyond. The fourth-grade teacher then must teach fourth grade to half the class, as well as first, second and third grades to the other half — a pattern that continues into middle school, high school, community college and university.
In 2017, 69.4 percent of Maryland community college students needed remedial work. More than 18 percent of students in our public universities also need remediation. These percentages have been fairly stable over the past 25 years.
Students who are not proficient in reading, writing and math by the end of third grade still benefit from school, because school is more than these subjects. Still, they are missing a lot, and they are more likely to have behavior problems. Sitting in classes in which you don’t understand the material is like being in a country where you don’t speak the language. After a while, you just stop listening.
If we get the early grades right, if all students in regular education demonstrate proficiency by the end of third grade, many of our society’s problems will be diminished. We then could spend less on education but achieve better results.
We should teach children at the level they are on, rather than pretend that they are doing seventh-grade work just because they are 12 years old. Putting children in classes that are way above or below their level serves no one and makes effective teaching nearly impossible. It discourages children and makes them dislike school.
The recently passed Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, which includes funds for tutoring and pre-K, will help, but the following inexpensive baby steps will take us closer to third-grade proficiency: Conduct a massive campaign to let parents and guardians know that reading aloud to babies and preschool children for 20 minutes every day makes a huge difference; extend the school day so that every child who needs help with English and math can be tutored by a trained volunteer; require much, much more summer reading; develop reading as a daily habit by encouraging children to carry a book and read a few sentences while they wait in line for lunch, recess or other destinations; use technology more effectively to teach children on the level they are on before moving them ahead.
Unless we achieve English and math proficiency by the end of third grade, more money for career and technology training and for college will not be well spent.
