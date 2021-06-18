The recently passed Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, which includes funds for tutoring and pre-K, will help, but the following inexpensive baby steps will take us closer to third-grade proficiency: Conduct a massive campaign to let parents and guardians know that reading aloud to babies and preschool children for 20 minutes every day makes a huge difference; extend the school day so that every child who needs help with English and math can be tutored by a trained volunteer; require much, much more summer reading; develop reading as a daily habit by encouraging children to carry a book and read a few sentences while they wait in line for lunch, recess or other destinations; use technology more effectively to teach children on the level they are on before moving them ahead.