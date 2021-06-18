In a short but instructive concurring opinion to the Philadelphia ruling, Justice Amy Coney Barrett laid out difficult questions that will hit like shrapnel if and when this bomb goes off. Her insight reminds us that, of all the ways change can be made in a free society — by persuasion, by compromise, through boycotts and marches and social media campaigns — lawsuits can be the most destructive. “I’ll take my business elsewhere!” may be preferable to “I’ll see you in court!”