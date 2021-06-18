On the other side, where the religion of nondiscrimination can be as uncompromising as many other faiths, city officials and LGBTQ advocates and lobbyists are upset by the outcome, even though nothing has changed by it, except that CSS can go back to helping continue to help children now. Where’s the harm? Not one gay or lesbian individual or couple will suffer because one foster-screening agency, hypothetically, would now refer them to another, nonreligious organization. This falls under the dictum: Go to another bakery.