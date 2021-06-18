Such a distinction would place cases such as Fulton squarely under the guidance of the court’sunconstitutional conditions doctrine. That line of cases holds that the government cannot do indirectly what it cannot do directly; it cannot withhold valuable benefits from an entity or individual unless the recipient foregoes the exercise of a constitutional right. The right of religious belief, and the free exercise thereof, is in the First Amendment, alongside the freedoms of speech and the press, because it is a core facet of a free society. Taken together, the First Amendment says that people can think what they want, say what they want, write what they want and gather together with other people in support of those beliefs. Chipping away at one element of those freedoms, even if the people punished hold unpopular beliefs, threatens all of them.