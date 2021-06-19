O’Toole must balance Red Tory and Blue Tory concerns and keep political factions together. He must focus on fiscal conservatism without ignoring social conservatism, look at the big picture in politics rather than sweating the small stuff. Ultimately, he should concentrate on Conservatives beating the Liberals rather than themselves. Modeling the party along the lines of Conservative Prime Ministers such as Harper and Brian Mulroney is a daunting task, but it’s doable with hard work, determination and a broad focus.