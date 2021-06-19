No friend of progress, nor of the rights of the Iranian people, Raisi’s most noteworthy career act was his role as a young jurist who sat on a commission that sent thousands of dissidents to their deaths without due process in 1988. Despite denials, this has been documented by human rights watchdogs such as Amnesty International, and Raisi has even praised the killings. He has since been Iran’s prosecutor general, oversaw one of Iran’s wealthiest religious foundations and now heads the judiciary. Though it might be hard to imagine, his presidency is likely to usher in even more repressive tactics by the state and less accountability for those who abuse power.