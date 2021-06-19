As I recently reflected on surviving one of the most difficult years of my life — and I do not use the term “survive” lightly, considering I was shot in the arm as I live-tweeted a massacre, then wrongfully imprisoned and tortured for 22 months, most of which I spent on hunger strike, on the cusp of death — a dull but familiar feeling of guilt began to creep up. It was the same emptiness I felt as I gave the commencement speech while graduating from a top-ranked master’s program weeks ago, or when we welcomed my niece into the world. It was the same feeling I endured at my wedding, wincing at an empty seat at the dinner table. My dad’s unjust detainment in 2013 has been complicated and painful. After seven years of holidays, family dinners and mundane Saturdays, his absence is now routine and somehow still devastating.