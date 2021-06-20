This thought struck me, not for the first time, as I listened to Biden’s preamble at his news conference Wednesday after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva. Biden launched into his riff about the United States as an inspiring idea — a country founded in the firm belief that all people have inalienable rights.
It’s the same theme he struck in a Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery that emphasized his optimistic view of history. While every other nation was built around ethnicity or geography, Biden said, the United States alone was born of a devotion to liberty.
“We have never fully realized that aspiration of our founding,” Biden said, “but every generation has opened the door a little wider … to include those who have been excluded before.”
In some other moment, nothing about this rhetoric would be terribly notable. It’s the way Barack Obama talked about United States, too. It’s the version of the American story — of a relentlessly self-improving country, despite painful setbacks and reckonings with our past — that most of us were taught to believe.
But Biden’s vision doesn’t square at all with what a loud segment of the left now proclaims to be the truth.
In the past year or so, another story has taken hold among activists on social media and opinion writers — that of a country tumbling backward, mired in a myth of equality in which its founders never really believed.
The bible of this movement emerged in 2019 with publication of the New York Times’ 1619 Project, which proclaimed a version of history in which racism fueled the country’s creation — and everything that followed.
The movement’s power is reflected in books popular among Democrats in the past year, such as Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to Be an Antiracist” and Robin DiAngelo’s “White Fragility.”
A litany of terms — “white privilege,” “systemic racism”— has entered the lexicon, while arguments rage about tearing down statues of Abraham Lincoln and George Washington.
It’s right to argue the relative merits of these dueling narratives: Neither version captures all the nuances of our collective past. Systemic racism is real and powerful, whether you believe it was intrinsic to the founding of the country or not.
But there’s really no argument about the relative political impact.
The right is aiming much of its fire at cultural leftism — attacking the teaching of “critical race theory” in states around the country, despite the fact that almost no one knows what it means — because that’s the easiest way to drive an iceberg-size wedge between Democrats and suburban White voters. It has way more resonance than an infrastructure bill.
Condemning the United States as a force for repression didn’t work for Democrats in the Nixon or Reagan eras, and it won’t work as a reaction to the Trump moment, either. Left unchecked, it would almost certainly lead Democrats to ruin in next year’s elections.
Fortunately for them, Biden is having none of it.
The president has tried to channel the movement in constructive ways. Deeply conscious of the nation’s brutal legacy on race, he’s staffed a historically diverse administration, and has already nominated more judges of color than the last president did in his entire term.
His Education Department issued guidelines for history classes that include a plug for the 1619 Project — something many leading historians probably lament.
But it’s no accident that, whenever someone hands Biden the presidential megaphone, he reiterates his conviction that the country really was conceived in liberty and represents a fundamental advancement in human rights.
A needier or less experienced president might be tempted to swim with the current of the moment, or maybe avoid the subject altogether. Not Biden, who is as heartfelt a believer in American exceptionalism as you will find.
He may have been thinking of Donald Trump when he talked about a “battle for the soul of America” during the campaign, but I suspect that Biden is just as determined to save it from those who would recast the United States’s founding as a cynical exercise in subjugation.
The political significance of this shouldn’t be overlooked. The president’s approval ratings still hover well above 50 percent, while notions of “white privilege” and abolishing police forces remain considerably less popular.
Activists may see in Biden’s rhetoric a willful denial of history. But if Democrats hold their own next fall, it’ll be because the president told his American story — and not theirs.
