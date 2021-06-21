China’s resort to hardball diplomacy with Bhutan is thus not primarily about territorial acquisition. Neither is it merely an attempt to pressure a neighboring state to accept a major Chinese role in their politics. (That has already happened in Bhutan’s near-neighbor Nepal, where after decades of effort China is finally gaining significant political influence.) Rather, it appears to be an attempt to force Bhutan to choose sides and to push India to display its hand in Bhutan’s affairs. In other words, it seeks to provoke a redrawing or at least a clarification of the limits of Indian influence in the region.