Yet China’s latest move in the Himalayas is unusually provocative: It is carrying out full-scale settlement in another country’s territory.
That country is Bhutan, which lies directly between China and India, close to areas where the two powers have clashed in the past. China’s settlement there, documented in a report by myself and several colleagues in Foreign Policy magazine, involves the construction of three villages, 66 miles of linking roads, and at least five military or police outposts on land understood for centuries to be within Bhutan.
Encroachment by China on this scale — the area involved represents 1.5 percent of Bhutan’s territory — is unprecedented on China’s land borders. And it has not finished: In May, we discovered a plan by China to construct yet another village in northern Bhutan or, in China’s terms, “disputed territory.”
This represents a shift in China’s dealings with its neighbors. In contrast to the military foot patrols and road-building that have characterized Beijing’s testing of regional borders in the past, settlement of another country’s territory represents a years-long alteration of the ground realities, involves extraordinary commitment of funds and human capital, and is unlikely to be reversed.
The risk is complicated in this case by the fact that China’s encroachment in Bhutan is not a simple land-grab. Instead, it is a form of muscular diplomacy, reminiscent of the British use of gunboats in the 19th century. In this case, Beijing is targeting its move at India as much as at Bhutan. China’s goal is to trade the land it has occupied in northern Bhutan for a smaller patch of disputed territory on Bhutan’s western borders that would give China military advantage over India at a strategic flashpoint.
If Bhutan were to yield that western area to China, China has said it would give up its claim to Bhutan’s north. But Bhutan is bound by a 2007 treaty to respect India’s security interests: It cannot give that area to China unless India agrees, and India is implacably opposed to such a deal.
China’s resort to hardball diplomacy with Bhutan is thus not primarily about territorial acquisition. Neither is it merely an attempt to pressure a neighboring state to accept a major Chinese role in their politics. (That has already happened in Bhutan’s near-neighbor Nepal, where after decades of effort China is finally gaining significant political influence.) Rather, it appears to be an attempt to force Bhutan to choose sides and to push India to display its hand in Bhutan’s affairs. In other words, it seeks to provoke a redrawing or at least a clarification of the limits of Indian influence in the region.
This power play by China has implications that go beyond South Asia. Firstly, by settling territory within Bhutan, China has breached a 1998 treaty it signed with Bhutan undertaking “not to resort to unilateral action to alter the status quo of the border.” This violation places a question mark over China’s general commitment to its international obligations.
Secondly, this is not a normal treaty violation. Countries violate international agreements all the time, but usually claim some kind of justification by exploiting legal ambiguities, as China has done to excuse its unilateral island-building in disputed areas of the South China Sea. But there are no ambiguities in its agreement with Bhutan that China can draw on, and China’s outright denial of the Foreign Policy report does not even offer a justification for its cross-border settlements in Bhutan.
This unapologetic boldness in diplomacy, even when discarding prior obligations, is linked to another emerging feature in China’s foreign dealings: unembarrassed statements that contradict its actions. Throughout the five years it has been building villages within Bhutan, for example, China has stated repeatedly that it “will as always respect Bhutan’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
This use of bravado in China’s public diplomacy reflects its increased assertiveness in foreign relations, the outcome in part of a 2013 call by China’s leader Xi Jinping for its diplomats to “be more proactive.” Such a stance is a standard feature of major power politics. But to use this tactic against a small state and potential ally is not an obvious development; neither is unapologetic encroachment of a friendly neighbor’s territory.
These actions represent the use by China of tactical provocation, an approach to statecraft that sees conflictual acts as productive ways to push opponents to overreact or to reveal their hands. It is a tool that China appears likely to use increasingly to promote its interests. It is an approach to diplomacy that the international community might not welcome, but one that it might need increasingly to study and address.
