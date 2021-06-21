Right now, the Senate Budget Committee — chaired by Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent — is drawing up the vehicle for a multi-trillion-dollar reconciliation measure. If a bipartisan deal on bricks-and-mortar infrastructure is reached, that reconciliation vehicle can be used to pass the rest of President Biden’s infrastructure and jobs plan, such as funding for child and family supports and for our caregiving infrastructure. If no bipartisan deal is reached, Democrats can do the entire package via reconciliation.