The cap on reimbursements for textbooks and computers, or for underwriting post-graduate studies and internships, acts to “depress compensation for at least some student-athletes below what a competitive market would yield,” Justice Neil M. Gorsuch wrote for the court.
The ruling didn’t tackle the bigger question of whether the supposedly “amateur” players who enable the multibillion-dollar college athletics industry are entitled to be paid for their labor — or at least not barred from endorsement deals. That issue wasn’t before the court, but Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, in a concurring opinion, intimated he would be open to that too.
“It is highly questionable,” Kavanaugh wrote, “whether the NCAA and its member colleges can justify not paying student athletes a fair share of the revenues on the circular theory that the defining characteristic of college sports is that the colleges do not pay student athletes.”
This may be the latest sign the United States is undergoing a society-wide reset on work and what it’s worth, both financially and emotionally. As salaries and workplace conditions for many stagnated over the past several decades, we were told by pundits and self-appointed gurus that work wasn’t simply about pay, but a place to obtain a sense of accomplishment and emotional satisfaction. Yet CEOs continued to receive one record-breaking payday after another — which must have been, well, emotionally satisfying.
Now U.S. workers are increasingly in revolt. Low-paying industries such as retail and hospitality are being forced to raise wages as workers turn down these jobs for better-paying gigs. White-collar workers are pushing back on bosses who want them to return to their offices full-time.
The NCAA is a microcosm of this ferment. Colleges and universities rake in millions from television deals, not to mention donations from sports-addled alumni. Top coaches and athletic directors earn millions of dollars annually. But the NCAA does its darndest to share as little of the bounty as possible with the workers — a.k.a. the students — who make it all possible.
This “amateur” sentiment simply covers up an epic money grab. Even in the United States, where mistreatment of employees is all too often a norm, the NCAA’s contemptuous attitude toward its student-athletes stands out.
Student-athletes are supposed to practice no more than 20 hours a week, but there are reports the most competitive teams require between 30 and 40 hours, something that leaves little time for a meaningful education or college experience. Black athletes, moreover, are less likely to graduate than white ones.
Much as artists are told they should work for “exposure” that rarely pays off, the same occurs with college athletes. Surveys show that almost two-thirds of male Division I NCAA players believe they will play professional sports. The reality? The percentage that ends up playing for a NBA, NHL or NFL team is in the low single digits. Even then, that’s no guarantee of a lifetime of financial ease. The typical NFL player only plays for the league for about three years, earning $3 million during that short span.
Almost all of us, whether restaurant chef, officer manager or student basketball player, no matter how much we love and identify with our work, also want to be paid fairly and labor under better conditions. Thanks to the Supreme Court, the student workers of the NCAA came one step closer Monday to achieving that goal.
Read more: