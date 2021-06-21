Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former Republican and former police captain, has vaulted to the top of the Democratic field based on his law-and-order appeal. Far from wanting to defund the New York Police Department, his platform reads: “If we are for SAFETY — we NEED the NYPD!” He even calls for bringing back a plainclothes anti-crime unit that was disbanded during social justice protests last summer and for reviving controversial stop-and-frisk tactics to get guns off the streets. Two of the other leading candidates — Yang and former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia — also reject “defund the police” appeals. As do most voters: A NY1/Ipsos poll showed that 72 percent of Democrats want more police on the streets.