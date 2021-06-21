With the GOP now fielding one of the most diverse tickets in Virginia history, it puts the Democrats — the party that has most assertively reached out to non-White constituencies and sought to champion their causes — in a challenging position.
One year after the largest voter turnout in U.S. history for a bitterly contested presidential election, Democrats will need to generate another strong turnout from its core constituencies, including young, minority and women voters. That’s not easy in Virginia's off-off-year gubernatorial elections.
A statewide ticket that’s two-thirds male, White and 60 years or older this fall will have to compete for those voters with a GOP ticket that’s younger and two-thirds non-White in a potentially low-participation election.
Democratic primary voters chose former governor Terry McAuliffe, 64, and Attorney General Mark R. Herring, who turns 60 in September, over younger Black challengers. McAuliffe and Herring won by double-digit margins in an election with lower turnout than four years earlier. Voters said they were playing it safe by backing older White men who have been proven vote-getters as their best shot to continue the party’s dominance of statewide elections.
Topping both tickets are White, male multimillionaires.
Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin is running as the outsider, a break from the status quo in Richmond, and portraying McAuliffe — a former Democratic National Committee chair and close friend and adviser to the Clintons before winning the 2013 governor’s race — as the ultimate Democratic insider.
Even before McAuliffe secured his party’s nomination, he began depicting Youngkin as a Donald Trump loyalist in a state that has soundly and repeatedly rejected the former president. Though a potent weapon in the past, can it generate a turnout large enough to win with Trump out of office and a GOP ticket now headed by an unthreatening, well-funded candidate?
In lieutenant governor nominee Del. Hala Ayala, 48, Democrats nominated a cybersecurity expert of Lebanese, Irish, African and Salvadoran descent. Despite her inspiring life story of self-made success, she has little name recognition outside Prince William County. She won her primary with a 37.5 percent plurality in a seven-candidate field.
Regardless of November’s outcome, Virginia is assured its first female lieutenant governor. Winsome Sears, Ayala’s opponent, is a 57-year-old Jamaican-born, Bronx-raised Marine veteran who served a single term in House of Delegates beginning in 2002 before making an unsuccessful bid for Congress. Three years ago, she ran as a write-in alternative to Republican U.S. Senate nominee Corey A. Stewart.
Sears is a staunchly pro-gun, antiabortion candidate who favors restoring voter restrictions popular with Trump fans such as photo identification requirements, frequent purges of voter rolls and tax-paid private school vouchers. One Sears campaign mailer depicts her in a business suit cradling an assault-style rifle — an unsettling image to suburban voters.
Herring, seeking his third consecutive term, will face off against Jason Miyares, 45, who learned his hatred of leftist politics from his mother, who fled Castro’s Cuba to the United States in 1965. His life story could find traction among the state’s growing community of Hispanic immigrants from socialist or communist regimes who consistently oppose progressives.
Herring also may encounter reluctance among some Black voters. Shortly after the discovery of a photo on Northam’s 1984 medical school yearbook page of one man costumed as a Klansman and another in blackface, Herring acknowledged that he had also darkened his face and donned a wig to impersonate rapper Kurtis Blow for a college fraternity party. Herring won a contentious primary battle over a young, African American challenger, 32-year-old Del. Jay Jones of Norfolk.
Democrats are accustomed to having the upper hand in attracting minority votes, and they’ve done extremely well in recent years. In this year’s election campaign, they may have to work overtime.