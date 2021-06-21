Democratic primary voters chose former governor Terry McAuliffe, 64, and Attorney General Mark R. Herring, who turns 60 in September, over younger Black challengers. McAuliffe and Herring won by double-digit margins in an election with lower turnout than four years earlier. Voters said they were playing it safe by backing older White men who have been proven vote-getters as their best shot to continue the party’s dominance of statewide elections.