But there’s another option he could take, one sitting right there in the federal budget and in every state. It should be Biden’s goal to turn Medicaid into the public option.
It would be complicated, involving an accumulation of policy changes that could take years. But it may be the easier path to universal coverage.
In the past few years we’ve come to a new understanding of Medicaid, which some used to see as the black sheep of the insurance family because its recipients are poor. When Republicans tried to repeal the Affordable Care Act in 2017 — which expanded Medicaid by nearly 20 million enrollees — they discovered that Medicaid is enormously popular. Polls show that huge majorities have a favorable opinion of it, and that the people who use it are overwhelmingly satisfied.
Which is one reason Republicans in many states were so reluctant to allow the ACA’s expansion to take effect: Not only do they have an ideological objection to people getting insurance through the government, but if the program works that’s even worse, since it stands as a rebuke to everything they say about health care.
So in multiple conservative states, voters had to overrule recalcitrant legislatures by passing ballot initiatives to accept the Medicaid expansion. And in the latest drama, Republicans in Missouri reacted to one such successful ballot initiative by simply refusing to implement the voters’ will; a trial begins this week in a lawsuit attempting to force the state leadership to comply.
Meanwhile, the pandemic brought in a wave of Medicaid enrollment. According to a new analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation, “preliminary data show that total enrollment grew to 80.5 million in January 2021, an increase of 9.3 million from actual enrollment in February 2020.”
That means about one in four Americans is currently on Medicaid or its subsidiary, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
I’m sure many conservatives react to those numbers with horror. But every new enrollee is a story of hope and relief; it means that someone who doesn’t make a lot of money will have secure coverage with minimal or no cost. If they need health care, they can get it.
As the economy recovers, that number may go down, with some newly employed people moving off Medicaid and into employer-provided coverage. Nevertheless, the program is large and popular, which makes it possible to keep pushing the door to open it to more people.
Democrats did that when they passed covid relief earlier this year; included in the bill was a provision including billions of dollars in incentives to prod the last 12 GOP-run states that have refused the Medicaid expansion to finally accept it. As The Post reported:
The opposition has persisted despite hundreds of studies measuring expansion’s effects that have found benefits. They include improving people’s health, narrowing racial disparities in insurance coverage and helping state economies.
Those states haven’t yet taken the offer, but the model — trying to expand Medicaid with a provision included in a much larger bill — is one Democrats can continue to follow. With a little creativity they could find ways to bring yet more people into the program, with the ultimate goal of making it a public option that anyone could use if they chose.
That would have the benefit of not requiring a single huge legislative battle over the creation of a new public option, with all the difficulties involved in starting up a new program. Yes, there will be plenty of opposition — doctors and hospitals wouldn’t like to see Medicaid expanded, because it pays lower rates than both Medicare and private insurance, for visits and procedures and other things providers bill for — but that’s an opportunity for negotiation. And the bigger Medicaid gets, the harder it will be for providers to refuse to accept it.
Over the long run, we might even see Medicaid as the basis for an evolution into the kind of hybrid system they have in Canada and France, where everyone is covered by a basic government plan, and people are free to buy private supplemental insurance on top of it to get whatever gold-plated coverage they desire.
Having every American covered under a stable, secure program they won’t fear losing can still seem like a fantasy. But the ACA’s Medicaid expansion has been a huge success. We should keep expanding it as far as we can.