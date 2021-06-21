That would have the benefit of not requiring a single huge legislative battle over the creation of a new public option, with all the difficulties involved in starting up a new program. Yes, there will be plenty of opposition — doctors and hospitals wouldn’t like to see Medicaid expanded, because it pays lower rates than both Medicare and private insurance, for visits and procedures and other things providers bill for — but that’s an opportunity for negotiation. And the bigger Medicaid gets, the harder it will be for providers to refuse to accept it.