The White House now feels it has to put out a crime plan, even though every reasonable person understands that the president’s actions have little if any effect on whether crime goes up or down. Here’s how The Post describes the situation:
Biden’s planned remarks Wednesday will put the White House at the forefront of a delicate issue that has dogged him and the Democratic Party in the past and carries potential political consequences for them. Administration officials are eager to show that the president is attuned to the problem and taking concrete steps to reduce crime, people familiar with the plans said.
Back in the 1990s, Biden was a leader of his party’s shameful embrace of Republican-style crime policies. But this time around he seems less likely to take the GOP’s bait. We haven’t seen the plan yet, but it reportedly will focus mostly on gun proliferation.
Let’s pause for a reality check. While Republicans are gleefully shouting about an explosion in crime that happened in 2020 and has continued this year, what we’ve experienced is an increase in homicides. From the statistics we have, overall rates of crime actually fell during the pandemic. And the homicide increase has occurred across the country, in places led by both Republicans and Democrats, and places where funding for police was both increased and reduced.
Let me repeat that key point: Overall crime actually fell in 2020, even as homicides spiked. It’s apparent on both the national and local level, reflected in headlines like “Florida’s overall crime rate down, murders up in 2020,” and “Overall Detroit Crime Fell in 2020, but Homicides Up.”
In New York — where crime has become a key issue in the mayoral race — the NYPD bragged earlier this year, “Overall Crime in New York City Reaches Record Low in 2020” even as it noted the increase in homicides.
If you ask any criminologist to explain the rise in homicides, they’ll say that “it’s complicated.” There is a host of potentially contributing factors, including the economic losses and isolation from the pandemic that created unusual stress, the way the pandemic weakened the institutions in communities that mitigate conflicts between people, and the surge in gun buying that put weapons in more people’s hands.
So what do the parties propose to do about it? That’s what a “debate” is supposed to be: If we agree that there’s a problem, different people propose solutions, and we evaluate them and decide which would be better to implement.
But the truth is that there are a limited number of solutions on offer. Democrats want to take steps to limit gun proliferation, which would probably help to at least a degree. Meanwhile, Republicans are desperately trying to increase the number of guns in circulation and make it so as many people as possible are carrying them at all times.
But mostly, Republicans don’t even bother claiming they have a solution to the increase in homicide. When you ask them about it, they’re likely to say police had their feelings hurt by calls for reform of abusive practices, then gloat that any rise in crime will be bad for Democrats. What they don’t do is offer any thoughts about what might bring the homicide rate back down.
Both sides should be forced to say what they want to do, not just what their political strategy is. But as long as we’re talking about the politics, we should stop assuming that if crime becomes more salient the issue will always benefit Republicans.
We also shouldn’t assume that voters will inevitably favor “tough” approaches, including aggressive and even violent policing; the setting aside of civil liberties, especially those of Blacks and Latinos; and harsh sentencing for even minor crimes.
Because it’s entirely possible that the public has become smart enough about crime to not simply snap back into the fear-based, knee-jerk reactions they had back in the 1980s and 1990s when crime rates were far higher than they are now. After that experience — including widespread regret over mass incarceration, stop-and-frisk, and other “tough” policy choices — could they be less likely to be persuaded by the crass and cynical appeals Republicans are still offering?
After all, Donald Trump told voters that if Biden were elected the country would become an apocalyptic hellscape of violence and destruction, and they overwhelmingly chose Biden.
Or look at what happened in a recent special House election in New Mexico, where the Republican candidate ran lurid ads all but saying if the Democrat were elected you and your family would probably be murdered. It was right out of the old playbook, yet the Democrat wound up winning by about the same margin as previous Democratic nominees had in the district.
And please, if you’re going to claim that “defund the police” — an idea embraced by almost no Democratic candidates — was the reason Democrats lost House seats in 2020, you should provide some actual evidence that it was the case. Telling us that a candidate had to answer many questions about it from her Republican constituents — and then did precisely as well as she was expected to given the makeup of her district — is not evidence.
So let’s discard those dubious assumptions and have a real debate about what we should do, one that doesn’t assume the worst about voters and forces politicians to come up with genuinely worthwhile policy approaches. You never know, it might just make a difference.