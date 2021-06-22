In addition to moral and historical differences between the two cases, the issue in Alston was a statutory one — do the NCAA’s rules violate antitrust law? — whereas Brown turned on constitutional interpretation.
Yet Alston is like Brown in that its power comes from declaring an obvious but long-denied truth. The justices concluded that college sports is not, as the higher education establishment argued, a distinctive enterprise immune from certain antitrust rules because its value to consumers hinges on high-minded “amateurism."
Big-time college football, basketball and the rest are just what they appear to be: a multibillion-dollar business that enriches without preordained limits a multitude of interests — universities, TV networks, Las Vegas betting operations, apparel companies — but not the performers who make it all possible.
“Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate,” Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh observed, in a concurring opinion appended to the point-by-point demolition of the 1,200-member NCAA’s position written for the court by Justice Neil M. Gorsuch.
The corrupting repercussions of the NCAA’s amateurism fiction are almost legendary: murky payments from “boosters” to players; phony gut courses for athletes; subpar graduation rates; and the long chain of exploitative recruitment that links college programs to adolescents and children via coaches, high-pressure summer camps, shoe companies and a host of hangers-on.
Though perhaps not as starkly as Brown, college sports therefore implicates questions of racial justice: In 2020, 56 percent of Division I men’s college basketball players and 48 percent of football players were Black, according to the NCAA. Only a handful go on to professional careers, while many of the rest wind up with little to show for their college careers but chronic injuries. This exploitation — there’s no other word for it — is not easily reconciled with higher education’s oft-proclaimed commitment to diversity and equity.
Strictly speaking, Alston struck down only the NCAA rules limiting the education-related benefits that student-athletes may receive, such as post-eligibility scholarships at graduate or vocational schools.
Perhaps colleges will try to limit future competition for recruits to that category of perks, thus preserving some of their existing sports business model.
They would be unlikely to succeed. The post-Alston limits will be no easier to enforce than the oft-violated pre-Alston rules; and Kavanaugh’s opinion strongly implied that the court would probably strike down all limits on compensation, education-related or not, if that issue, not squarely presented in Alston, does come before it.
Meanwhile, states are starting to let college athletes make product endorsements and market their names and likenesses, a potentially huge source of independent income. Six such laws go into effect on July 1.
NCAA President Mark Emmert has said the organization is "committed to working with Congress” on new rules in that area, which sounds like last-ditch lobbying for as much of the status quo as possible.
Academic institutions should instead lead a fundamental national reconsideration of the connection between higher education and big-time sports.
It has been made clear, both in reality and in the words of the Supreme Court, that the student-athlete myth is a myth, and that colleges and universities cannot continue to profit from it, consistent with their educational missions or, indeed, their institutional integrity. The time is approaching to end college sports as we know it.
That’s easier said than done — given NCAA members’ addiction to income from basketball’s March Madness and football’s bowl games, as well as the difficulties of designing alternatives.
One possibility might be to spin off schools’ revenue sports, such as football and basketball, into affiliated but financially independent and self-sustaining franchises, competing in development leagues for the NFL, NBA and the like.
Universities that chose this option could charge teams for the use of their nicknames and brands, or even lease their stadiums, but the coaches and players would all be full-time professionals, with no expectation that the latter would pursue a degree — except perhaps after retirement, via tuition-free admission at their team’s affiliated school.
The NCAA is smarting from its slap down at the Supreme Court because the truth hurts. Perhaps soon colleges and universities will understand that the truth can set them free.
