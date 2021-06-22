But even if Republicans manage to win back the House, the Senate and eventually the White House, Democrats know it will be only a temporary setback — because the GOP will not enact irreversible accomplishments of their own. If Republicans cut taxes, Democrats will raise them when they return to power. If Republicans cut budgets and repeal regulations, Democrats will restore them. If Republicans pass protections for unborn children, Democrats will simply repeal them. Other than judicial appointments, there is little Republicans can do in power that Democrats cannot undo when they regain it. That’s because of a difference in philosophy: Democrats seek to expand government, while Republicans seek to limit its size and scope. So, the worst that happens under GOP rule is a temporary pause in the expansion of government. Then Democrats return and pick up where they left off — and the inexorable march toward socialism starts up again.