Was one of those anonymous sources Tucker Carlson, the prime-time Fox News host who’s otherwise busy making Americans hate one another? In a column on Carlson’s history as a source for media reporters, Ben Smith of the New York Times writes:
And Brian Stelter, the host of the CNN program “Reliable Sources,” told me that “you can see Tucker’s fingerprints all over the hardcover” edition of his 2020 book “Hoax,” which excoriates Fox News for amplifying Mr. Trump’s falsehoods. He said that he “couldn’t stomach” talking to Mr. Carlson, who has grown ever more hard-line, for the updated paperback version that was just released.
Huh? Was Stelter outing a confidential source? It’s possible that “fingerprints” could be a vague reference to Carlson’s diffuse influence on “Hoax,” which contains multiple references to Carlson, his reporting on covid-19, his fearmongering and his embrace of white identity politics.
Monday morning, “Hoax” publisher One Signal tweeted:
That tweet is no longer available. We have asked One Signal why it disappeared but have not yet received a response.
In an interview with the Erik Wemple Blog last year, Stelter said that the network didn’t cooperate with the book project. There are a couple of indications, however, that Stelter secured access to Carlson’s innermost thoughts for “Hoax.” In a discussion of Sean Hannity’s 2017 embrace of the Seth Rich conspiracy theory, for instance, “Hoax” notes that other shows on Fox News took a pass. “‘I’m not covering that,’ Tucker remarked to a friend,” wrote Stelter, “‘because I’m not crazy.’ Let that sink in — a conspiracy too ‘crazy’ for Tucker.” The same motif pops up when “Hoax” credits Carlson for shaping Trump’s views on Iran in a phone call. “‘He’s conflicted,’ Tucker told a pal. ‘All I can do is remind him of what he thinks,’” Stelter wrote.
As Smith notes, Carlson is famous for backchanneling to the same media mob that he denounces night after night on his eponymous program. Sixteen journalists consulted by Smith rated the Fox News host as a fine source, with author Michael Wolff a particular believer: “I know this because I know what he has told me, and I can track his exquisite, too-good-not-to-be-true gossip through unsourced reports and as it often emerges into accepted wisdom.”
If we are to believe all this praise, then maybe Carlson is more reliable as a background source than as an on-the-record source. When the host puts his name behind his thoughts, after all, they tend to splinter. Just last week, for example, Carlson wondered whether the FBI might have been involved in the Jan. 6 riot. “Strangely, some of the key people who participated on Jan. 6 have not been charged. Look at the document. The government calls those people unindicted co-conspirators. What does that mean? Well, it means that in potentially every single case, they were FBI operatives.”
Before that, Carlson misportrayed federal data to promote fears about coronavirus vaccines, and before that, he falsely claimed “there’s no evidence that white supremacists were responsible for what happened on Jan. 6” and well before that, he lied that protesters who showed up at his D.C. home had cracked his front door.
Could Carlson’s background whispers to mainstream journalists be more reliable? We doubt it. But journalists have a remarkable knack for discovering key details of Carlson’s various conversations with former president Donald Trump — and those details have a similarly remarkable record of making Carlson look good. Smith cited one such instance, in which Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender, in a forthcoming book, documents how Carlson told Trump the truth about his awful performance in the first presidential debate in fall 2020.
The Daily Beast in June 2019 cemented Carlson’s Kitchen Cabinet standing by detailing his advice to Trump on foreign policy. “A source familiar with the conversations told The Daily Beast that, in recent weeks, the Fox News host has privately advised Trump against taking military action against Iran,” reads the story. How many sources could be familiar with those conversations?
In March 2019, Carlson called Stelter a “eunuch” on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” He also sent a dozen jelly Dunkin’ donuts to the CNN host, a puerile ploy that Stelter interpreted in “Hoax” as a “fat-shaming attempt.” The possibility that Carlson was whispering background tidbits to Stelter while publicly mistreating him says little about “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that we don’t already know: It’s a sham dedicated to hoodwinking its most dedicated viewers.
