The party’s more mainstream faction, meanwhile, spent the later May years passing resolutions in favor of revoking the charity status of the Jewish National Fund and endorsing the movement to impose “boycott, divestment and sanctions” on Israel. The sponsor of the latter motion (which was subsequently watered down following outrage from Jewish groups) was Dimitri Lascaris, the party’s leading anti-Israel obsessive, who has been condemned by everyone from B’nai B’rith to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the way he talks about Israel and Jews. After May finally quit in 2019, Lascaris ran to replace her and was only narrowly defeated on the eighth ballot by Paul in 2020.