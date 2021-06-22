This is a step forward. It means there are probably 50 votes in the Senate for something like Manchin’s package, which is less ambitious than the For the People Act but would still do many good things in defense of democracy.
When Republicans refuse to allow the Senate to even debate this proposal, it will be made crystal clear that this type of package — that is, Manchin’s own proposed reforms — actually could pass into law were it not for the continuing existence of the filibuster.
All of which sets up another possibility: that soon enough Manchin might embrace some form of filibuster reform that stops short of elimination.
Such reform might include lowering the threshold for ending filibuster from 60 to 55 votes, or requiring the minority party to continuously hold the Senate floor or requiring it to vote to continue debate rather than requiring the majority to vote to end it. Or some combination of those.
True, Manchin has vowed not to vote to “weaken or eliminate” the filibuster, and he continues to insist legislation must have bipartisan support to be worth doing. But Manchin could embrace partial filibuster reform while plausibly arguing — by his own lights — that in so doing, he is the guy who is saving the filibuster, the institution of the Senate and the possibilities of bipartisanship.
Remember, on a private call reported by the Intercept, Manchin did show an openness to some of these reforms, including the 55 threshold and requiring the whole minority party to hold the floor.
The real meaning of all this is driven home by a great talk that congressional scholar Norm Ornstein gave to the group NDN. If Manchin did embrace “very reasonable changes” like those, Ornstein noted, he could plausibly argue that those would “strengthen the filibuster, or restore it.”
Why? Because such changes to the filibuster would “return it to its purpose” by putting the burden on “the minority” to execute the filibuster, not on the majority to end it.
“We may get there, after this,” Ornstein suggested, meaning that when Republicans refuse to allow any debate on Manchin’s own proposals — which are necessary to protect democracy, according to Manchin himself — he might be more open to these partial reforms.
Indeed, Manchin could argue that in supporting such reforms, he’d be shoring up the filibuster and the institution of the Senate. That’s because he’d be supporting not an end to the filibuster, but reforms that would make it harder for the minority to abuse it.
Manchin could also be the guy who salvages bipartisanship. To the degree that the filibuster can be abused for the naked partisan ends of one party — which is how Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has long abused it — it turns the filibuster into something that incentivizes the withholding of bipartisan support, making constructive bipartisan engagement less likely.
Manchin could also point out that if the filibuster is used to thwart debate on his voting rights proposals, it will be frustrating the Senate from acting in a way that large majorities want it to.
Manchin’s proposals would, among other things, make Election Day a national holiday, mandate two weeks of early voting, ban partisan gerrymandering, implement automatic voter registration and require a flexible form of voter ID.
Many of these have majority support, according to recent Pew Research polling:
- Election Day holiday: 68 percent support overall, 59 percent support among Republicans
- Two weeks of early voting: 78 percent overall, 63 percent of Republicans
- Automatic voter registration: 61 percent overall, 38 percent of Republicans
- Requiring ID: 76 percent overall, 93 percent of Republicans (and 61 percent of Democrats)
Is a filibuster regime that allows the easy blockading of any debate on a reasonable compromise that would have such broad support, including among Republicans, really acceptable to Manchin?
To be clear, partial filibuster reform probably wouldn’t enable these things to pass. If you lowered the threshold to 55, you almost certainly couldn’t get five Republicans to support any of them.
But if these things are the only plausible reforms that Manchin would ever support, they might be worth trying. What’s more, it’s not easy to be definitive about where such reforms ultimately might lead.
We checked in with Ornstein on that, and he pointed out that requiring all the minority’s senators to be present and hold the floor, and to vote to continue debate, could allow the majority to exert “enormous pressure” on them.
This, Ornstein said, might sometimes cause one or two of the minority’s senators to decide not to show up, or to opt to negotiate with the majority instead of filibustering.
“You alter the balance in a lot of ways, that gets you possibilities,” Ornstein suggested. “If you set this kind of procedure in place, you have more reason to expect over time that some Republicans, knowing they’re going to go through hell, might be willing to negotiate.”
Isn’t that exactly what Manchin wants?