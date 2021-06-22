Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) will put S. 1, the Senate version of the For the People Act, on the floor on Tuesday. In his remarks on Monday, he stressed that this would be a procedural vote, telling his colleagues, "Tomorrow, the Senate will take a vote on whether to start debate on legislation to protect Americans’ voting rights. It is not a vote on any particular policy. It is not a vote on this bill or that bill. It is a vote on whether the Senate should simply debate the issue about voting rights, the crucial issue of voting rights, in this country.”