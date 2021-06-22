Manchin then proceeded to spell out a much-reduced list of voting reforms that he would support, including mandatory voter IDs, which Republicans have long pined for. He left out more controversial provisions that Democrats support, such as campaign finance and ethics reform. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) rejected this out of hand, declaring that he sees no voter suppression out there. No sir.
Other Republicans called voting reform a “power grab,” which is accurate if one objects to giving voters greater access to exercise voting rights. Others would call it “democracy.” A actual power grab might be, for example, setting up rules so a Republican-controlled state legislature could displace nonpartisan election officials and undermine the results of an election, as many states are considering.
Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday even attempted to claim on Fox News that Democrats would end voter identification, which Manchin’s compromise would plainly not do. Gosh, it is almost as if they are forcing Manchin to recognize that his expectation of 10 reasonable Republicans is pure fantasy.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) will put S. 1, the Senate version of the For the People Act, on the floor on Tuesday. In his remarks on Monday, he stressed that this would be a procedural vote, telling his colleagues, "Tomorrow, the Senate will take a vote on whether to start debate on legislation to protect Americans’ voting rights. It is not a vote on any particular policy. It is not a vote on this bill or that bill. It is a vote on whether the Senate should simply debate the issue about voting rights, the crucial issue of voting rights, in this country.”
It is not clear whether Manchin will vote to put the bill on the floor to debate, even though he has stated his opposition on the merits. If there is a majority, Republicans will surely filibuster. If we are counting filibusters on bills necessary for the health of our democracy, that would be the second.
Schumer may well put the Manchin compromise on the floor, daring Republicans to vote against voter IDs. They would no doubt filibuster once more. That would be the third. Perhaps Schumer and Manchin will try some other iterations.
At some point, Schumer may put reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act’s preclearance provisions, which Manchin supports, up for a vote. Yup, Republicans would filibuster again.
Then comes the moment of truth, the point at which Democrats turn to Manchin to decide what “reform” of the filibuster might be possible to preserve the fundamental right to vote. (They might as well throw the Jan. 6 commission into a voting bill while they’re at it, since Manchin supports that, too.) Behind closed doors, Manchin has told supporters he would consider lowering the number of votes required for cloture to 55. Other options would be counting 60 percent of those present on the floor or requiring a “talking” filibuster.
We are beginning, I suspect, a long trek, designed to convince Manchin that he stands alone (or practically alone) when it comes to his belief in bipartisan voting reform. Once convinced that Republicans have made him look foolish for attesting to their goodwill, Manchin may well decide democracy depends on voting, not a Senate rule.