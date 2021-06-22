In the not-too-distant past, Republicans would have probably faced a considerable public backlash from those fearing imminent disenfranchisement. The reasons they haven’t faced more resistance are undoubtedly complex. But surely one of the most important is the catastrophic decline of the regional and local press, which has eroded one of the most important checks on the power of politicians outside Washington.
Put bluntly: The Republicans are having an easier time getting away with their attempts to subvert democracy partly because many of their efforts are happening at a time when local newspapers have been decimated. Our institutions are dying a death by a thousand cuts even as there are fewer and fewer reporters around to cover these events.
That’s particularly problematic because citizens tend to trust local media outlets more than national ones. When the Republican Party tries to make it significantly harder to vote in Georgia or tries to politicize election administration in Arizona, the best way to fight back is by exposing those efforts at the local level.
Instead, local journalism has been hollowed out. In Georgia, where the GOP’s voter suppression efforts are among their most extreme, regional dailies such as the Waycross Journal-Herald have closed their doors, only to be revived as zombie weeklies that do minimal reporting. The state’s largest newspaper, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, went from a paid circulation of 426,000 across 124 counties in 1996 to 111,000 copies circulating in just 32 counties by 2019. The remaining watchdogs have a much softer bite.
National numbers are similarly bleak. In the past 15 years, half of all local journalists disappeared from newsrooms due to layoffs and budget cuts. A quarter of all newspapers died. Roughly 200 counties in the United States now have no local newspaper. Many outlets consolidated to survive, joining enormous media conglomerates while diminishing the fierce independence necessary for a free press.
To preserve our damaged democracy, we need to try something that’s seemingly radical: directly subsidizing local journalism and reinvigorating city and county newspapers with our tax dollars.
Speaking in 1983, President Ronald Reagan observed that journalism is the lifeblood of a stable, functioning democracy: “There is no more essential ingredient than a free, strong and independent press to our continued success in what the founding fathers called our ‘noble experiment’ in self-government.”
The Founding Fathers understood that too, which is why they established cheaper postal rates for newspapers — a costly subsidy to facilitate robust journalism throughout the country.
Similarly, the makers of U.S. foreign policy have long argued that providing trusted information to local populations is central to the germination and preservation of democracy around the world. That’s why we spend hundreds of millions of our tax dollars each year to support journalistic work outside our borders, including Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and an array of grants aimed at empowering journalists in more than 30 countries.
During our own crisis of democracy, why not do the same at home?
It’s an urgent issue. Between the rise of social media, the decline of print advertising revenue and a political culture that prizes national political intrigue over local problem-solving, the old business model of local journalism is unsustainable.
So, we have a choice: Do we let local journalism die — and our democracy along with it — or do we save both by subsidizing journalism at home the same way that we do abroad? The choice is a no-brainer.
Getting the funding model right will be difficult. But there are several viable options, including smart proposals to provide only matching government funds, giving local communities say over what does and doesn’t get subsidized while maintaining nonpartisan independence. Others have suggested using fines already levied against companies such as Facebook (or new taxes on digital media giants) as a sustainable revenue stream. What matters most is getting plenty of money into local journalism — and fast.
Admittedly, the financial revival of local journalism wouldn’t fix everything. The Trump years held up an ugly mirror to American society, and one truth reflected back at us is that many Americans are more interested in the entertainment of tribal politics rather than substance. State redistricting maps and election administration at the local level often can’t compete for viewer or reader attention. That’s a deeper issue with our political culture of attention deficit democracy that has no easy fix.
But it’s time to at least put our money where our mouths have long been. We know — and our politicians routinely proclaim — that a robust, free press is a pillar of democratic society. That pillar has crumbled at the local level. Now is the time to pay to repair it.
