Instead, local journalism has been hollowed out. In Georgia, where the GOP’s voter suppression efforts are among their most extreme, regional dailies such as the Waycross Journal-Herald have closed their doors, only to be revived as zombie weeklies that do minimal reporting. The state’s largest newspaper, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, went from a paid circulation of 426,000 across 124 counties in 1996 to 111,000 copies circulating in just 32 counties by 2019. The remaining watchdogs have a much softer bite.