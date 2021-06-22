The winner of “The Apprentice: Culture Warfare Edition,” so far, appears to be Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) of Trump’s new home state of Florida. He is setting himself up as Trump’s running mate or successor by showing a genius for appealing to every disreputable prejudice of the GOP base. This man knows how to outrage Democrats and, therefore, delight Republicans.
Other governors saw the covid-19 pandemic as a public health crisis. DeSantis, following Trump’s lead, saw it as an opportunity to score populist points with the base. He was one of 16 governors never to issue a statewide mask mandate, and he banned municipalities from punishing people who refused to follow local mask orders. In September 2020, even while the pandemic continued to rage, he allowed restaurants and other businesses to reopen at full capacity.
Last month, he signed an executive order and legislation preventing businesses from insisting that customers be vaccinated. This caused a showdown with cruise lines that want to use “vaccine passports” to lure travelers. DeSantis acts as if mask mandates and vaccination passports — both sensible precautions — are actually “deep state” plots that must be resisted at all costs.
The results have not been as dire as some critics predicted — but nor they have been as good as DeSantis claims. He did get some things right, such as initially banning visits at nursing homes and pushing schools to reopen. But it’s a stretch to say, as DeSantis did, that “we’ve had tremendous success.” More than 38,000 Floridians have died of covid-19. That’s nothing to celebrate. Moreover, both the Sunshine State’s deaths per 1 million population and its economic growth in 2020 were worse than in California, another big Sun Belt state, where a Democratic governor imposed stricter covid-19 restrictions.
Now, as the pandemic fades, DeSantis is scoring points on other issues of concern only to the Trumpist base.
Appealing to Trump voters who think that the 2020 election was rigged, DeSantis went on Fox News to sign a bill making it harder to vote in Florida. DeSantis won’t say if he thinks President Biden won legitimately.
Appealing to right-wingers mad that Trump has been kicked off Twitter and Facebook, DeSantis signed legislation that would fine social media companies that suspend state or local candidates close to an election and make it easier to sue tech companies. Tech companies sued over what they described as “Florida’s attempt to run roughshod over the First Amendment rights of private online businesses.” But conservatives applauded DeSantis’s stand against what he ludicrously calls “tech totalitarianism” — which is all that he cares about.
Appealing to social conservatives mad about LGBTQ rights, DeSantis used the first day of Pride Month — a nice touch, that — to sign a bill banning transgender girls from playing on girls’ athletic teams at public schools. The next day, DeSantis used his line-item veto to eliminate $50,000 for housing homeless LGBTQ youth and $150,000 for mental health services at an LGBTQ center treating survivors of the horrific Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. “VETOING funding for @pulseorlando survivors days before the 5 year remembrance is heartless. VETOING funds for LGBTQ homeless youth is indefensible,” tweeted state Rep. Carlos G. Smith (D), who is openly gay. It may be indefensible morally, but politically it’s a clever ploy for a governor eager to cater to Republican voters.
Appealing to nativists alarmed by undocumented migrants, DeSantis vows to send Florida police officers to help secure the border in Arizona and Texas. As the Sarasota Herald-Tribune noted, this risks wasting “valuable crime-fighting resources ... to score cheap political points.”
Now DeSantis is appealing to White voters who aren’t quite sure what critical race theory is but know they don’t like it. At DeSantis’s urging, the state Board of Education just banned public schools from teaching about critical race theory. There’s only one small problem: According to the Miami Herald, “The theory is not taught in any Florida school districts, state officials acknowledge.”
What DeSantis is really trying to do is to prevent schools from teaching about America’s and Florida’s long and ugly history of racism. He even vetoed $1 million in funding passed by the state legislature to develop and distribute an educational video about the 1920 Election Day massacre in Ocoee, Florida, where a white mob killed dozens of African Americans. This is bad history — but again, it’s smart, if unscrupulous, politics.
Mask mandates. Vaccine passports. Voter fraud. Tech company censorship. Transgender athletes. Undocumented migrants. Critical race theory. DeSantis pushes every single right-wing hot-button issue. He understands how to demonize and polarize for political advantage — and he doesn’t care about how much collateral damage he inflicts. Little wonder he is being talked about as the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination if Trump doesn’t run — and maybe even if he does.
