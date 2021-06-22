The results have not been as dire as some critics predicted — but nor they have been as good as DeSantis claims. He did get some things right, such as initially banning visits at nursing homes and pushing schools to reopen. But it’s a stretch to say, as DeSantis did, that “we’ve had tremendous success.” More than 38,000 Floridians have died of covid-19. That’s nothing to celebrate. Moreover, both the Sunshine State’s deaths per 1 million population and its economic growth in 2020 were worse than in California, another big Sun Belt state, where a Democratic governor imposed stricter covid-19 restrictions.