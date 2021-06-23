Even after Glenn’s achievement, many Americans remained skeptical about exploring the final frontier. Shesol said that’s why Kennedy delivered what became his famous “we choose to go to the moon” address at Rice University. “This generation does not intend to founder in the backwash of the coming age of space,” Kennedy declared. “The exploration of space will go ahead, whether we join in it or not. … No nation which expects to be the leader of other nations can expect to stay behind in the race for space.”