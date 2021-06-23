That most cases are mild, treatable and do not leave lasting effects is crucial to assessing the potential harm of myocarditis. Some may question why the CDC isn’t advising to stop administration of the mRNA vaccines, when it paused the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after there were fewer than 10 reports of a rare blood clotting disorder. That condition was severe, difficult to treat, and caused debilitating strokes and deaths. Myocarditis, on the other hand, affects thousands of adults and children in the United States every year. It occurs as a result of other viruses such as influenza. Some medications, as well as parasitic and bacterial infections, can cause it, too. Covid-19 itself can lead to myocarditis; a study of nearly 1,600 collegiate athletes recovering from the coronavirus found that 2.3 percent have shown signs consistent with myocarditis.