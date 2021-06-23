For instance, Canada is increasingly urban, but the constitutional status and powers of municipalities are stuck in the 19th century. In 2011, the national census found that the vast majority of Canadians live in cities, with just 18.9 percent living in a rural area. When the upcoming 2021 census data is released, that figure will surely decline. In 2016, Statistics Canada reported that 37 percent of Canadians lived in just 15 municipalities — with 2.7 million, or 7.8 percent of the national population, in Toronto alone. And yet cities remain constitutionally constrained as “creatures” of the provinces, lacking the tools and authority they need to succeed. They are caught in what three experts recently called a “constitutional straitjacket,” in an article written for Policy Options as part of a series that looks at municipal reform post-pandemic. Canada’s municipal arrangement needs to change.