Indeed, Canada’s health-care data system, like many of its other processes and institutions, is hopelessly outdated. Partisans will be inclined to point a finger at the government of the day, which is fine, provided they’re also willing to point other fingers at previous governments, provinces, cities and the private sector. The report argues that, looking back across decades at our health data infrastructure issues, “there is no ‘smoking gun’ — the challenges to implementation are the result of a complex set of interactions between multiple levels of government, health professionals and organizations, and the public and private sector with the common goal of access to data while preserving privacy and confidentiality.”
Health-data systems are complicated. Layered on top of a decentralized federal state and its archaic infrastructure, the complexity transforms into something much more daunting — even absurd. As the authors conclude, “there are no simple solutions or easy fixes.”
The report is important and alarming in its own right. Without better public health data systems, people, especially those who face structural inequities, suffer needlessly. On their own, better information systems aren’t nearly enough — material redistribution and attitudinal change are key — but better data helps us make better decisions.
But the report also speaks to a broader issue: Canada’s institutions, policies, federalism and even its constitution need to catch up to the 21st century.
For instance, Canada is increasingly urban, but the constitutional status and powers of municipalities are stuck in the 19th century. In 2011, the national census found that the vast majority of Canadians live in cities, with just 18.9 percent living in a rural area. When the upcoming 2021 census data is released, that figure will surely decline. In 2016, Statistics Canada reported that 37 percent of Canadians lived in just 15 municipalities — with 2.7 million, or 7.8 percent of the national population, in Toronto alone. And yet cities remain constitutionally constrained as “creatures” of the provinces, lacking the tools and authority they need to succeed. They are caught in what three experts recently called a “constitutional straitjacket,” in an article written for Policy Options as part of a series that looks at municipal reform post-pandemic. Canada’s municipal arrangement needs to change.
Then there is government transparency. In 2014, before the Liberals formed a government, Justin Trudeau promised government that would be “open by default.”But after his side carried the day in 2015 and hung on to power in 2019, this promise was not sufficiently fulfilled. Despite Trudeau’s changes to access to information law, the system remains a mess in “a critical state,” according to the country’s information commissioner. Key contracts, including one to sell military weapons to Saudi Arabia and others to procure vaccines, remain secret or heavily redacted.
Health data, the status of cities and open government are just three items on a long list of antiquated ways of organizing life in Canada that ought to be revisited. Indigenous reconciliation and nation-to-nation relationships are others, as are federal, provincial and municipal procurement processes. The carceral system is another still. So, too, are police and military reform. The list goes on.
The pandemic has highlighted fundamental flaws in how Canada operates across orders of government. Those defects are not new and have long been known by some. But as the country adjusted in the face of widespread crisis, we learned that despite state intransigence and the interests of political power, change — even rapid change — is possible, if all too often unlikely. The past year has shown government can move fast to get support out the door to people — such as the Canada Emergency Response Benefit — and that we can adapt how we do business on the fly, from telehealth appointments to booze delivery.
In its report, the Expert Advisory Group cited a “lack of trust and clear accountability,” a “culture of risk aversion” and “avoidance,” “misaligned incentives and a lack of a common vision” and “significant data debt” as some of the historical factors that have stalled progress. Those challenges mirror general roadblocks to remaking the country. Such failures cannot stand. Canadians ought to seize this moment to demand reforms to catch the country up to the 21st century — and ensure that everyone is brought along for the ride.