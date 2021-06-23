As Justice Stephen G. Breyer wrote for the court, schools generally don’t have authority over young people outside school; their parents do. And if students had to conform their speech in the outside world to the same extent as when they are in school, they would never enjoy full freedom of speech. Most importantly, he noted, “America’s public schools are the nurseries of democracy. … Thus, schools have a strong interest in ensuring that future generations understand the workings in practice of the well-known aphorism, ‘I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.’ ”