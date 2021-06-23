Second is the line-waiting problem. Having to wait hours to vote is outrageous for any voter; worse is that Black voters on average have to wait longer than their White peers. Part of the issue may be solved by expanding early voting to spread out the crowds. Lost income would also not be a problem if Election Day became a national holiday.
While a nonpartisan presidential voting commission specified in 2014 that no one should have to wait more than 30 minutes, there has been no systematic review of wait times around the country. Congress could at least fund a national study to see how long people actually wait to vote; when the problem occurs (usually in the morning rush); why waiting times differ so dramatically from precinct to precinct; and whether it is possible to come up with an app or device that marks your place in line but allows you to do other things. (If restaurants have buzzers to tell you when your table is ready, surely polling places can do the same.) There are plenty of good ideas about how to address the problem, but we first need hard and complete data.
Third, as progressive voting guru Marc Elias points out in a post for Democracy Docket: “While most of the legislative focus has been on the registration and voting process, significantly less attention has been paid to another point of vulnerability in our election system — the rules for tabulating and certifying elections. The right to vote is hollow if it does not include the right to have your vote counted and, if your candidate receives the highest number of votes, to have her assume the office to which she was elected.”
Hence we see all sorts of laws intended to strip nonpartisan local officials of the responsibility to certify election results and instead granting that authority to Republican-dominated legislatures. Elias recommends:
First, the powers of state officials in the certification process must be clearly defined and limited. State officials responsible for certifying federal elections should not be allowed to rely on any information other than the election returns themselves. The job of a state official reviewing election returns for certification is to make sure the math is correct, nothing more. A state official who fails to abide by their duty should be subject to immediate removal.Second, it is time to remove unnecessary steps in the certification process. With current technology, there is no longer reason for local boards of election to certify election results before passing them on to the state... Once the local election officials have completed their final counting, they should provide those results to the state official in charge of elections.Finally, Congress should abolish the requirement that a state’s governor, secretary of state, or partisan election board issue and sign the final certificate of election. Instead, Congress should require — for federal elections at least — that states certify their elections via a three-person [judicial] certification commission.
To those three simplifications of the certification process, Congress should add necessary amendments to the Electoral Count Act that make crystal clear neither the vice president nor the House has the power to overturn electoral votes. Their role is ministerial. Challenges to ballots should require a bipartisan supermajority. Better yet, they should be filed with an en banc panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, thereby taking Congress out of the mix.
Republicans will go for none of this. But if Democrats somehow find the means to pass voting rights reform on their own, they should throw in all of these changes into the mix. These should be noncontroversial and therefore acceptable to Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.). His bill is good; these additions would make it better.
Read more: