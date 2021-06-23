First, the powers of state officials in the certification process must be clearly defined and limited. State officials responsible for certifying federal elections should not be allowed to rely on any information other than the election returns themselves. The job of a state official reviewing election returns for certification is to make sure the math is correct, nothing more. A state official who fails to abide by their duty should be subject to immediate removal.

Second, it is time to remove unnecessary steps in the certification process. With current technology, there is no longer reason for local boards of election to certify election results before passing them on to the state... Once the local election officials have completed their final counting, they should provide those results to the state official in charge of elections.

Finally, Congress should abolish the requirement that a state’s governor, secretary of state, or partisan election board issue and sign the final certificate of election. Instead, Congress should require — for federal elections at least — that states certify their elections via a three-person [judicial] certification commission.