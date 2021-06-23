Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration approved aducanumab (under the brand name Aduhelm), the first new drug for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease in nearly 20 years. Patients with Alzheimer’s have shared stories of the disease’s devastating effects, including knowing that it will alter their sense of who they are and rob them of the ability to care for themselves. We understand that an approval of this magnitude is of intense interest, so we want to explain what we have done and why we have done it.