That’s a small but scary point. The much broader point is tech companies, like the Chinese Communist Party, like hackers everywhere, are amassing vast dossiers of information — on you, your children and your grandchildren. That data is not a benign thing, though its use and manipulation are sometimes disguised by practitioners in the most vanilla of terms: It is used to “nudge” you into actions or purchases. It is unlikely to remain just a “nudge” forever; some unseen hand — governments or companies or both will eventually use the data to predict or change individual behaviors they do not like. Congress must forbid uncompensated data collection and allow citizens to challenge as theft and fraud any Terms and Consent agreement that is rooted in terminology alien to anyone without deep knowledge of computer science.