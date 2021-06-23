I was happy to do so, in part because the RSC had decided that the party must focus on forging consensus on three issues to put Republicans back in control of the House and Senate.
Two are fairly easy to define. The first is immigration, where in my view the GOP must press for completion of the border wall and a return to most of former president Donald Trump’s border policies in tandem with a generous policy toward those already in the country without legal permission, especially the “dreamers.”
Overseas, Republicans must unify on the defense of Taiwan and candor about goals and ambitions of the Chinese Communist Party of the sort championed by former secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). That candor must be married to robust hikes in defense spending and a focus on the needs of the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Space Force ahead of the Army.
But the question of “Big Tech” is terrain on which the party fractures, because many free-market conservatives do not share the idea that any company is suspect simply because it is “big.”
My view, which I presented at the gathering, was preceded by the disclosure that I work for this newspaper, which is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. That’s a routine disclosure for The Post and does not impact my point of view any more than Salem Media Group’s syndication of my radio show or my contract with NBC affects what I write or say. Disclosures are important, however; so when Big Tech is the issue, it’s always crucial to know by whom commentators are paid.
So: Adjust for the “lie of the green,” as they say in golf. I am most influenced by Shoshana Zuboff’s “The Age of Surveillance Capitalism” and traditional antitrust theory such as powered a unanimous Supreme Court to hand the National Collegiate Athletic Association a major defeat this week. (A terrific primer on antitrust is available in Justice Neil M. Gorsuch’s majority opinion, just as Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s concurrence is a bright-letter warning to the NCAA about decisions to come. The NCAA is a cartel, and the court has now served notice.)
Big Tech is most definitely not a cartel, but the organizing principle for regulating Silicon Valley should not be our traditional antitrust law, ill-equipped to the tech revolution, but good, old-fashioned criminal law, especially around the crimes of theft and fraud, and conspiracies to commit either.
The biggest flaw in most tech companies’ business models is a general willingness to loot an individual’s personal information (and thus his or her privacy) without payment for this data and without informed consent.
This last point is crucial. If you are the very, very rare individual who reads, understands and agrees to the “Terms and Conditions” thrust upon you by the apps on your phone, I salute you. But at least 99 percent of Americans don’t read the fine print (or could understand it if they tried). Did you know that a small percentage of all apps provide your consent to remotely turn on your phone’s microphone and record you? So states Zuboff in her book, and that made me stop and think: “What the hell? I’d never agree to that.”
Perhaps you now understand why so many ads related to your recent conversations are eerily arriving on your phone without any search trail online to their point of origin.
That’s a small but scary point. The much broader point is tech companies, like the Chinese Communist Party, like hackers everywhere, are amassing vast dossiers of information — on you, your children and your grandchildren. That data is not a benign thing, though its use and manipulation are sometimes disguised by practitioners in the most vanilla of terms: It is used to “nudge” you into actions or purchases. It is unlikely to remain just a “nudge” forever; some unseen hand — governments or companies or both will eventually use the data to predict or change individual behaviors they do not like. Congress must forbid uncompensated data collection and allow citizens to challenge as theft and fraud any Terms and Consent agreement that is rooted in terminology alien to anyone without deep knowledge of computer science.
The GOP, I told the RSC, must defend individual liberty by defending every individual’s privacy. Data is the new frontier of that battle. Forget how big any company is; there is always another competitor ready to enter the space, and most of them from abroad. Protect instead the citizen.
Did that presentation change minds? I don’t know. But I am certain a hard line on personal privacy would have greater appeal to the public than many other issues currently separating the parties. Watch that vast uncharted space and which party moves to restore data that has been taken and to repair walls of privacy that were breached long ago.
Whoever gets there first will be a long-term winner.