It might surprise readers, then, to learn that exactly those same type of voters have backed left-wing populists in Mexico’s and Peru’s elections. The parties backing Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, known as AMLO, won a decisive victory in June’s congressional election, capturing 184 of the 300 lower house seats up for election. But his coalition’s gains were highly regional, outpacing the opposition alliance by an 81-to-13-seat margin in Mexico’s poorer, southern states. The two sides were evenly matched in the rest of the country, with the opposition winning or tying in six of the seven states with the lowest poverty levels. In other words, AMLO’s anti-elite, populist campaign attracted the same type of voters who gravitate to the right in Europe and the United States.