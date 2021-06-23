It’s not too hard to figure out why. Right-wing populism argues that elites are not serving the nation well and place greater priority on accommodating immigrants or global institutions such as the European Union or the United Nations than on ensuring the whole nation prospers. That message will naturally resonate with people who aren’t doing well economically, especially compared with cities. Exit polls in Germany’s 2017 election showed voters for the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) tended to be men with low levels of education who were either manual laborers or out of work. Voters for Austria’s Freedom Party and France’s Marine Le Pen have also skewed toward workers with lower education levels from rural areas.
It might surprise readers, then, to learn that exactly those same type of voters have backed left-wing populists in Mexico’s and Peru’s elections. The parties backing Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, known as AMLO, won a decisive victory in June’s congressional election, capturing 184 of the 300 lower house seats up for election. But his coalition’s gains were highly regional, outpacing the opposition alliance by an 81-to-13-seat margin in Mexico’s poorer, southern states. The two sides were evenly matched in the rest of the country, with the opposition winning or tying in six of the seven states with the lowest poverty levels. In other words, AMLO’s anti-elite, populist campaign attracted the same type of voters who gravitate to the right in Europe and the United States.
The same thing happened in Peru’s recent presidential election. That race ended in a near tie and the outcome is still under dispute. But what’s not disputed is that the left-wing populist candidate, Pedro Castillo, decisively won Peru’s poorest eight regions with as much as 89 percent of the vote. His conservative opponent, Keiko Fujimori, decisively carried the nation’s capital and richest region, Lima, with 64 percent. The pattern is not as clear as in some other countries, but the trend is the same: Places where economic growth hasn’t reached yet are highly likely to be open to populist appeals.
The Latin American results also point to how cultural or societal exclusion creates fertile ground for populism. Relatively wealthier areas that voted for Castillo, such as Cusco and Pasco, also tend to have high numbers of indigenous peoples who remain culturally distinct from the immigrant and Spanish-descended elites. The poorer, southern regions of Mexico that overwhelmingly backed AMLO’s coalition also tend to have high percentages of people who speak indigenous languages in addition to, or even instead of, Spanish. It’s hard for candidates to remain culturally in step with people who literally speak a different language.
Latin America’s left-wing populists share another characteristic with their right-wing cousins: They are unapologetically nationalistic. Castillo’s coalition is called “Free Peru,” and the major party in AMLO’s government is the National Regeneration Movement, or Morena. This is in striking contrast to many of Europe’s left-wing parties that eschew nationalistic names or identities in favor of class-based ones. One notable exception is Ireland’s Sinn Féin, which used to be the political wing of the Irish Republican Army. Perhaps not coincidentally, Sinn Féin is the only far-left party in the European Union that leads in public opinion polls.
Nationalism, economic fairness, cultural inclusion: Less-educated voters want the same types of things worldwide. Elites — on the left or the right — will need to deliver what these voters want. If not, voters will find someone — on the left or the right — who will.