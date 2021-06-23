My classes are typically about 90 percent White and 10 percent students of color — the latter of whom are mostly Black students. The first time I conducted this lesson, I anticipated that students would say the country would reject this racist and genocidal trade. I was wrong. Not only did they say that the United States would accept the trade, but they did so by a clear majority, White and Black alike. Every year since I introduced this lesson, that majority has grown to the point where, a couple of years ago, every student in the classroom said Americans would send Black people into slavery, except for one who voted no — a Black student.