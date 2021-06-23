Ultimately, the American public takes a vote, and it’s no nail-biter — 70 percent vote in favor of trading their fellow citizens.
Bell’s story, which I teach in a course on critical race theory, is partly meant to point out the ways in which throughout history, this White-majority country has traded the rights of Black people to gain a variety of socioeconomic benefits. In class, we discuss the many examples of such trades — slavery, the convict-leasing system, sharecropping, Jim Crow, redlining — and the ways these trades perpetuate racism today.
We also do something even more profound: We consider Bell’s hypothetical trade more directly. I ask, if such an alien force were to appear now, would the American public vote in favor of trading all Black people into slavery for the benefits offered in the story?
My classes are typically about 90 percent White and 10 percent students of color — the latter of whom are mostly Black students. The first time I conducted this lesson, I anticipated that students would say the country would reject this racist and genocidal trade. I was wrong. Not only did they say that the United States would accept the trade, but they did so by a clear majority, White and Black alike. Every year since I introduced this lesson, that majority has grown to the point where, a couple of years ago, every student in the classroom said Americans would send Black people into slavery, except for one who voted no — a Black student.
When I ask students to provide evidence that the United States would accept this trade, storytelling emerges as a vital tool for uncovering truths. The White students begin by talking about their White friends, families, co-workers, classmates and neighbors. They share how the people they love and count on are blatantly racist — how these people regularly make racist jokes and derogatory comments, use racist epithets and show no compassion for those subjected to racist abuse. In response to this honesty, the Black students seem willing to open up about the pain they experience in a society in which racism is so pervasive.
After these conversations, everything changes. The White students generally listen more, and with purpose. They tend to show deep respect toward their fellow students as not merely classmates but as members of a community, and they ask what they can do to challenge and dismantle the racism they witness.
When these White students consider the question raised by Bell’s story — one that might seem far-fetched to many — the hypothetical leads them to an honest accounting of White consciousness. Once they weigh the resources offered by the space traders against what they have witnessed throughout their lives, they willingly testify that, sadly, the people they love and have looked up to are also people who might engage in the horror of genocide.
Without Bell’s allegorical storytelling, without critical race theory, it’s unlikely that such radical honesty and revelation would take place, in the classroom or beyond. Critical race theory offers tools for understanding the persistence of racism in the United States, as well as concepts such as White privilege, microaggressions, the construct of Whiteness, institutional racism and much more.
These are powerful lessons that, when taught and learned, have the potential to bring real change. Sadly, it’s this transformative power that many White people fear. Thus, we see Republican politicians and commentators, and parents across the country, waging a war of misinformation aimed at demonizing what just might be a way out of our racial nightmare.
The people railing against critical race theory not only lose the opportunity to help dismantle racism in America but also lose the opportunity to claim healthy moral standing. My students, on the other hand, have forged ahead without letting fear derail their honesty about the racism they witness. And as they tell their truths, they lose nothing for it. In fact, they benefit from their openness. They gain the ability to empathize, to see others’ pain — and they develop a vision of justice based on its ability to bring peace instead of hate and violence.
Truth tellers learn to link their fates with the fates of those they’ve been socialized to shun. Imagine the possibilities if all White people were to do the same.
Read more: