Their legal stance was particularly aggressive — and it paid off with the conservative majority. The court has distinguished between two categories of “takings.” Physical takings — for instance, a New York law requiring landlords to let cable companies install boxes on their property — always constitute a taking and require payment of just compensation. So-called regulatory takings, such as zoning ordinances, are assessed under a more flexible standard, looking at the economic impact of the regulation and how much it interferes with property owners’ investment to see if the regulation goes too far.