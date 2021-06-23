The lack of east-west transit options connecting Ward 7 to the rest of D.C. is part of an insidious and racist history of redlining in transportation that is covered well in books such as “The Color of Law” and locally by activist-historians, including Samuel Jordan. D.C. built “white men’s roads” such as Interstate 295 along the Anacostia River to separate the city. It plowed the CSX rail line along the river to provide another barrier. It put Pepco right at the corner of I-295 and Benning Road. And then it built a public transportation system focused on Northwest, the downtown core and Virginia. Wards 7 and 8 got most of their Metro stops several decades after Northwest did and were intentionally cut off from the rest of the city. Sadly, that history continues today with the delayed streetcar.