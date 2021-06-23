The streetcar extension will be largest transportation investment east of the Anacostia river since the Metro’s Green Line was extended to Ward 8 in the 1990s. Although Bowser and Everett Lott, the interim director of the D.C. Department of Transportation, are adamant the project is on track to break ground on construction in calendar year 2022, Bowser’s budget still needs to be approved by the D.C. Council to seal the project’s fate. Unfortunately, many of the transit, urbanist and lobbyist groups in D.C. seem more focused on capital projects in other parts of the city, so Ward 7 residents must make an equity appeal to the council to ensure the project isn’t gutted, as the council has repeatedly tried to do so in the past.
The lack of east-west transit options connecting Ward 7 to the rest of D.C. is part of an insidious and racist history of redlining in transportation that is covered well in books such as “The Color of Law” and locally by activist-historians, including Samuel Jordan. D.C. built “white men’s roads” such as Interstate 295 along the Anacostia River to separate the city. It plowed the CSX rail line along the river to provide another barrier. It put Pepco right at the corner of I-295 and Benning Road. And then it built a public transportation system focused on Northwest, the downtown core and Virginia. Wards 7 and 8 got most of their Metro stops several decades after Northwest did and were intentionally cut off from the rest of the city. Sadly, that history continues today with the delayed streetcar.
The first segment of the streetcar on H Street NE went from Union Station to Oklahoma Avenue NE, where it abuts but does not cross the Anacostia River. D.C. promised to extend it east of the river to Ward 7, where 95 percent of residents are Black and most are lower-income. But year after year, the streetcar extension has weathered repeated attempts by the council to underfund, unfund and defund it. Meanwhile, over those same years, D.C. has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on profligate projects west of the River, including Nationals Park, circulators, waterfront renovations and the K Street transitway.
There is always some false dichotomy scarcity-politics justification for why Ward 7 does not deserve the streetcar. The council consistently pits Ward 7 projects against each other to justify defunding the streetcar. One year it was education. One year it was affordable housing. Perhaps this year it will be grocery stores. But this politics of forcing Ward 7 to fight against itself misses an important point: Ward 7 deserves investment in all aspects, just like every other part of the city.
Though winning over some council members may not be possible, we hope that at least the liberal and progressive members of the council recognize and value the equity arguments for extending the streetcar to the Benning Road Metro Station. We expect in the coming weeks that some west-of-the-river council members will fall over themselves while cherry-picking whichever Ward 7 opinion justifies their respective positions. So let us beat them to the chase by showcasing the ample evidence that Ward 7 supports the streetcar extension:
- Ward 7 Council member Vincent C. Gray (D) has been a vocal supporter of the streetcar extension for many years.
- ANC 7D passed a resolution of support for the streetcar extension in June. Most of the extension would be in ANC 7D.
- ANC 7E passed a resolution of support for the streetcar extension. ANC 7E is located immediately adjacent to the planned terminus.
- The Friends of Kingman Park passed a resolution of support for the extension.
- A random sample survey showed 62 percent of Ward 7 residents support the extension and 28 percent opposed.
- More than 1,000 ward 7 residents signed a petition in support of the extension.
The council must join Bowser in supporting the streetcar extension. Additionally, D.C. should pursue additional federal funds or alternative funding sources to accelerate the streetcar extension. Ward 7 residents have been waiting long enough for this extension. We need budgetary support that prioritizes transportation equity with support from both our local and federal governments.